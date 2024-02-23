Are you tired of constantly running out of storage space in Nightingale? The initial 15-slot storage container just doesn't cut it when you're trying to manage your vast array of items. But fear not! In this guide, we'll show you a straightforward method to acquire the Weathered Trunk, boasting a whopping 40 storage slots.

Open a Forest Antiquarian Portal

To obtain the Weathered Trunk, you'll need to complete the Antiquarian card quest right from the outset of the game. Once you've secured the Antiquarian Card, your next step is to combine it with a Forest Card, which will open a Forest Antiquarian Portal.

Within this new realm, you'll encounter an essence trader who offers a variety of items, including a Storage Tab featuring the coveted Weathered Trunk.

Weathered Trunk Building Weathered Trunk Rugged and weathered, this large trunk has seen its share of travel, but sturdy iron bands keep it as reliable as ever.

It's important to note that while there are two options available, purchasing just one will grant you access to both, as they are the same item. So, Increase your storage in Nightingale today by acquiring the Weathered Trunk and bid farewell to the frustration of limited space in Nightingale!