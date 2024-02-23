In the mystical Fae Realms of Nightingale, having a trusty companion by your side can make all the difference as you embark on your journey. These companions not only serve as an extra backpack but also lend their strength in combat, tanking mobs and dealing damage when needed.

Inventory has no weight for companions therefore you can dump as much heavy stuff as you can. You can only have one companion at a time and they are essentially mobile storage banks.

Here's a brief guide on how to acquire companions:

Complete Specific Quests:

Once you've wrapped up the tutorial, keep an eye out for quests marked as "Aid" or any of the "Defense" quests on the map. These quests often reward players with companions upon completion. You can typically find an Aid quest near an Essence Trader on each map, making it convenient to acquire a companion early on.

Identify Recruitable NPCs:

NPCs that are recruitable will often have a unique name along with a guild affiliation displayed below their name. Upon completing the quest associated with them, their guild name will change to "recruitable," indicating that they can be recruited as companions.

Approach these NPCs and recruit them to gain a loyal follower who will accompany you on your adventures, equipped with their own gear, tools, and additional backpack space.By following these simple steps, you'll quickly amass a band of companions to aid you as you traverse the enchanting yet perilous landscapes of Nightingale. So, gear up, gather your companion, and embark on your epic quest throughout the Fae Realms.