Key Takeaways Master resource gathering by crafting tools like a Mining Pick & refining Gems for crafting materials.

Locate mineral deposits for valuable Gems and Ore to enhance your gear and progress in Nightingale.

Refine collected materials into Glass and Ingots with a Simple Smelter to create powerful gear in Nightingale.

In the mystical world of Nightingale, players are thrust into a realm of survival, crafting, and exploration, set against a backdrop of magical portals and uncharted lands. As adventurers seek to navigate this enchanting world, the need for robust gear and powerful upgrades becomes paramount. This guide delves into the essential task of gathering materials like Gems, Ore, and Ingots, which are pivotal for crafting, upgrading weapons, and creating Realm Cards.

Nightingale offers a rich tapestry of resources that players must skillfully manage to thrive. Among these, Gems, Ore, and Ingots stand out for their importance in crafting and enhancement of gear. Mastering the art of resource gathering is not just about survival; it's about empowering your journey through this magical realm. This guide will provide step-by-step instructions on how to efficiently collect these valuable materials and refine them for your crafting needs.

Step 1: Crafting the Simple Mining Pick

Before embarking on your quest for materials, the first step is to craft a Simple Mining Pick at a Simple Workbench. This indispensable tool requires:

1 Stone Block

1 Wood Bundle

2 Straps

Stone Blocks and Wood Bundles can be easily obtained by mining stone formations and felling trees using a Mining Pick and a Wood Axe, respectively. For the straps, you'll need to process Animal Hides at a Tanning Rack, turning them into this essential component. There should be an abundance of animals in your Abeyance realm to hunt.

Step 2: Locating Mineral Deposits

With your Simple Mining Pick in hand, your next task is to find mineral deposits. These are typically located near cliffsides, rocky crags, and along coastlines. Keep an eye out for:

Gem Deposits: Characterized by their crystalline appearance, signaling the presence of valuable Gems.

Ore Deposits: These appear as darker, lumpier formations, rich with Ore.

Using your Simple Mining Pick, strike these deposits to break them apart and collect the Gems and Ore that drop.

Step 3: Refining Materials

Once you've gathered a sufficient amount of Gems and Ore, the next step is to refine them into Glass and Ingots, respectively. This is done using a Simple Smelter, which can be constructed with:

4 Stone Block

6 Rocks

If you haven't yet acquired the blueprint for the Simple Smelter, consider purchasing one from an Essence Trader. The Smelter is crucial for turning your raw materials into valuable crafting components.

Related Where To Find Essence Traders | Nightingale Find an Essence Trader to obtain crafts and blueprints.

In Nightingale, the ability to gather and refine materials like Gems, Glass, Ore, and Ingots is fundamental to your progression and survival. Whether it's for crafting powerful gear, upgrading weapons, or creating magical Realm Cards, these resources are the backbone of your adventure. By following this guide, you'll be well-equipped to stockpile these essential materials, ensuring your readiness to face the myriad challenges that Nightingale's mystical world has in store. Remember, the key to success lies not only in the strength of your gear but in the resourcefulness and strategy you apply in gathering and utilizing these materials. Venture forth, gather wisely, and let your journey in Nightingale be as rewarding as it is enchanting.