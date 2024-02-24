Tier 1 Essence is the first tier of essence that a player will come across. This essence color is green and is used at the upgrade bench to upgrade your gear to uncommon.

T1 Essence Component T1 Essence Can be exchanged for T1 recipes at Essence traders.

Get Tier 1 Essence from Enemies, Nodes and Points of Interest

To acquire this essence, players first must open a realm from the following cards Anitiquarian, Astrolobe, and Provisioner along with any biome card.

Once in a realm, Killing enemies, doing points of interest, and harvesting nodes will award differing amounts of essence. The higher the power realm within the bracket, the higher the amount of essence rewarded from points of interest.

This essence is also used to purchase any of the tier 1 patterns and materials from the essence trader.