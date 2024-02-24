How to get Tier 2 Essence | Nightingale

Tier 2 Essence is the second tier of essence that a player will come across. This essence color is blue and is used at the upgrade bench to upgrade your gear to rare.

T2 Essence Component T2 Essence Can be exchanged for T2 recipes at Essence traders.

Get Tier 2 Essence from Enemies, Nodes and Points of Interest

To acquire this essence, players must open a realm using the following cards Herbarium, Gloom, and Hunt along with any biome card.

Once in a realm, Killing enemies, doing points of interest, and harvesting nodes will award differing amounts of essence. The higher the power realm within the bracket, the higher the amount of essence rewarded from points of interest.

This essence is also used to purchase any tier 2 patterns and materials from the essence traders.