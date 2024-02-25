How to get Tier 3 Essence | Nightingale

Tier 3 Essence is the third tier of essence that a player will come across. This essence color is purple and is used at the upgrade bench to upgrade your gear to Epic.

T3 Essence Can be exchanged for T3 recipes at Essence traders.

To acquire Tier 3 essence, players have a few options.

Portals Made from Ascended Realm Cards

The first is to open a portal made from the ascended versions of the realm cards in any biome. Once in this realm, Killing enemies, doing points of interest, and harvesting nodes will award differing amounts of essence.

Dungeons from The Watch

The second way is to do the dungeons from the watch.

These offer 25 for each room clear and between 150-175 after the boss room is cleared. This essence is also used to purchase all Tier 4 crafting sets.