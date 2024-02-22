Sprained ankles can be a pesky hindrance in Nightingale, often occurring when falling from high jumps. In this guide, we'll explore efficient methods to swiftly heal sprained ankles, ensuring you're back on your feet and ready for action in no time.

Sprained ankles are typically the result of high-impact falls or excessive jumping. In Nightingale, be mindful of your surroundings and avoid overly strenuous activities to minimize the risk of injury.

A sprained ankle in Nightingale comes with a falling impact debuff, impairing your ability to maneuver effectively, particularly when evading enemies. It's crucial to address the injury promptly to regain full mobility. When you are recklessly jumping you will see this debuff tick down - during the window that you have the debuff is when you will get a sprained ankle.

How to Heal Sprained Ankle in Nightingale:

Craft Healing Salves:

One of the most effective ways to heal a sprained ankle is by crafting a healing salve. These concoctions offer instant relief and restoration. To craft a healing salve, gather one bone and one fibre, readily available in Nightingale's wilderness.

Common Healing Salve (Crude) Consumable Maximum Health

Effect Duration 10

5

Use Healing Potions:

Alternatively, if resources permit, consider crafting a healing potion. This potent elixir provides swift recovery from injuries, including sprained ankles. Ensure you have the necessary ingredients and crafting facilities to concoct this powerful remedy.

Common Slight Healing Potion Consumable Health 100

Rest and Recovery:

While healing salves and potions offer immediate relief and removal of the status effect, remember that sprained ankles take time to fully heal without using consumables. (quite a bit of time)

By following these practical steps, you'll effectively manage and heal sprained ankles in Nightingale, allowing you to resume your adventures in the Fae realms. Stay vigilant, prioritize self-care, and conquer the challenges that lie ahead in your journey through Nightingale's enchanting realm.