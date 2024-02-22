In Nightingale, Essence Dust is the primary currency for repairing items. It's obtained by extracting it from gathered or crafted items, essentially by destroying them. Each item yields a different amount of Essence Dust depending on the rarity.

Common Essence Dust Component Essence Dust Within all things, living or inanimate, there exists an Essence. This fundamental magick can be extracted and utilised, though what remains is but a fraction of the former whole.

You do not need a specific work bench to repair, you can do it any time.

To Repair Items in Nightingale: