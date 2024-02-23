Unlocking the points of interest on your map in Nightingale is a simple task that can be done a couple of different ways.

Here's a quick guide to help you navigate through this process seamlessly.

When you first open a new portal realm, you might notice that the map appears barren, except for a few key points of interest such as the Fae Tower, Essence Trader, and a Patrolling rare creature.

To unveil all the Aid, Bastille, and occupation points of interest on your map, a player has two primary options:

​​​​​​

Explore the Zone:

Simply traversing through the realm and exploring its nooks and crannies will gradually reveal various points of interest on your map. This method is straightforward but may take some time depending on the size and complexity of the area.

Conquer the Fae Tower:

The Fae Tower presents a more structured approach to unlocking points of interest. It consists of three stages, and upon successful completion, the tower will unveil all the points of interest currently available in the new realm. This is the quickest method to unlock all of the points of interest.

By following these steps, you'll be able to unlock all points of interest on your map in Nightingale.