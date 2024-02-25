A Faerie Ring is one of the 3 recipes you learn when acquiring the methods to create your own crude portal in Nightingale. Unlike a portal, this ring acts as a respawn point for the player that puts it down and crafts it.

When a Faerie Ring is down, if a player dies and they are closer to the ring vs their respite point via the Estate Cairn or the realm spawn point, the player will spawn at the ring.

One of the main ways the Faerie Ring is useful is when you are fighting bosses or clearing Fae towers. These generally have a higher difficulty than other points of interest, so having a close respawn will cut down on travel time greatly if misfortune falls upon the player.