0.1.1 Patch notes:

Bug Fixes

Progression Blockers

Fixes for various crashes (Tab + I at the same time, loading into The Watch, mining and chopping trees, mitigating Out of Memory, some Intel processor crashes)

Network Errors or progression resets should no longer happen when the game is force quit

Creatures should no longer vanish during Vault encounters

Added certifications that should prevent anti-virus programs such as AVG from blocking Nightingale from launching

Logging out or leaving the Realm should no longer block the quest ‘Keep the Beast at Bay’ from Shiv Pierson and should be fixed for those who previously ran into this issue

Some changes were implemented to the Byway (tutorial) Realms to address various crashes, progression blockers, and general incorrect game states.

Art/Visual

Scrolling quickly in character creator should no longer create SFX spam

Removing Trapper's Shoes (Critter) and "Calcularian Boots" no longer cause invisible legs

Forest and Desert Bunker POI no longer has see-through gaps

Removed unintended floating assets at Forest Ruins POI

Fixed missing water mesh in Desert Herbarium small oasis POI and Astrolabe Swamp

Added missing waves to some instances of Forest maps

Mystic Climbing Pick third person animation now uses the intended animation

After dashing with lantern, player’s main hand animation should no longer lock

Added cooldown on Poison Trap VFX to prevent it getting stuck

Climbing Pick Magick VFX should now show in third person

Ghost Card fog effects should look more consistent for all performance settings

Fixed warping on nighttime starfield

Pagoda foundation brick top and bottom pattern now align

Cleansing Minor Card should now remove visual Minor Card effects

Hoover VFX should no longer lock when player is in motion

Audio/SFX

Star Map Room music no longer gets stuck when taking staircases

Increasing gear score should no longer produce player pain sounds

Fixes for some glitchy sound effects when destroying bustable objects

Fixed sound effect for eating berries

Removed sound artifact that sounded like knocking from the Refined Enchanter’s Focus

Fae Starmap music should no longer cut in and out in The Watch

Sound effects now apply to spells with the Enchanted Repair Hammer

Removed Estate Cairne sound loop next to Aurelio

Added missing build complete sounds for various structures such as Stone Carving Block, Enchantment Station, Potion Station, Crystal Ball, Plant Box, Stick Tent, Simple Wooden Table

Building

Can now add light decorations to the underside of upper floor pieces

Fixed seed growth in the Simple Plant Pot and Plant Box

Estate Cairns should create Respite Points even when on POI structures such as broken pillars

Crude Transom Archway now support roofs

Crude Peaked Roof, Crude Peaked Corner Roof, and Desert Roof pieces should no longer allow rain to pass through

Stave Trianble should now fully rotate

Materials should no longer be lost when removing partially complete building blueprints

Fixes for when players can occasionally not add resources to Build Encounters

Legal Augments should now connect to Alchemical Boilers

Controls

Keybind changes should no longer break after player death

Can remap the push-to-talk key

Inventory rebind should now respect your non-TAB key

Controller fixes: Players can now navigate through the greeting screens Can now select the Options part of the Ammo radial menu Can remove map markers from the map Should be able to navigate Simple Upgrade Bench fully Updates to umbrella gliding inputs Can now rotate your character in Character Creation menu Swapped D-pad control cycles on the toolbars Should be able to rotate blueprints when it’s another tileset piece



Economy

Gossamer and Time Infusions can now be assigned to items

Makeshift Torch can no longer be upgraded at Benches

Crafting Bench timers can no longer be reduced to 1 second to avoid VFX/SFX errors

Umbrella gliding no longer increases player power levels

NPCs

Wheelhead Bound Hammer should no longer linger after death

Small creatures should no longer reach above themselves to get onto surfaces

Fixed wardrobe clipping on some Abeyance Essence Exchange merchants

Puck’s dialogue should match written text in the encounter before The Watch portal

Recruited NPCs should no longer teleport into invalid locations such as inside of terrain

Reductions in Bishop & Knight Automaton, Hero Vine Elk and Leporidon ragdolls falling through the world

Desert Eotens should now use their Bramble ability

Blastminer's Trap should no longer blow up other human NPCs

Prismatic Pupfish now displays the correct creature name

You can now properly apologize to Danu

Bound at Defence Encounters now properly despawn with dissolving effect

Recruited NPCs no longer ignore Elephas

Fledgling Apothecary challenge should now provide a reward upon completion

Removed uncraftable Enchantment/Charm recipes from NPCs

Player Character

Player character model should not appear in first person before dissolving VFX plays when loading into a Realm

Improved deconstruction accuracy when using extreme camera angles in third person

Removed obsolete Fed Time+ trait

Animation should no longer loop when reloading the Winchester while aiming

Various stability changes to the character creator menu

Changing category while in Eye Detail screen should no longer break the camera

ESC no longer breaks customization when in the naming panel

Adjusting intensity of makeup colours with no Color B selected should no longer remove all your makeup

Reset button in Eye Manipulation should now apply to eye position

Random button on Inheritance screen now applies changes to the player character

Moustaches should no longer stretch with facial restructuring

Hard Difficulty hat should no longer snap to your face after changing facial hair

There should no longer be a third hand when collecting while swimming

Logging out while climbing should no longer put players out of bounds

Reloading the Chassepot Rifle while crouched no longer stacks Hidden status

Resources

Trees should more reliably turn into logs after being cut

Bushman Grass in the Desert should now be collectable

Textiles using animal fiber should inherit their unique appearance

Clothing should now inherit specialized patterns from higher tier animal hide

Chitin no longer can be used as a replacement for bone/hide

Papyrus now callable with a Sickle

Oberon Bounty spell should no longer drop mismatching Essence tier/properties

Carnute Ichor should go straight player inventory rather than dropping on the ground

Crafting Hybrid Stone at an Excellent Masonry Bench no longer creates Carved Stone

Illegal stacked rocks at POI has been removed

UI/UX

Rebinding additional mouse buttons should no longer stretch icons

Players can no longer consume ammo from the Q slot

Removed mentions of Hope from various texts

Decor recipes no longer appear on cooking stations without augmentations

Guidebook entries should no longer require multiple clicks to expand

Players should be able to consistently remove items from fueled structures

Death Chest map pin should now show the correct cause of death

Pocket Watch matches server time

Completed items in benches should now show the correct amount of items after Long Rest

Text should no longer be cut off for the Higher Lumberjack Challenge

Previously played Realm Cards should show when re-opening portals

Gear score should be consistent between inventory and what is shown to other players

Pistol crosshair now shows on first load when in third person

Interact prompts no longer disappear after using “Help I’m Stuck”

Longer NPC names should no longer be cut in the Realm Preview UI

Track and Info buttons should no longer cut off text

Challenges should no longer be exposed in the guidebook before requirements are met

Recipes should no longer show as craftable even when there aren’t enough ingredients

Move and remove prompts for ineligible Realm structures should now be the same

Food icons should not persist after timer has run out or disappear before the timer runs out

Status bars should fill properly consistently

Elder Eoten life bar no longer persists regardless of distance

Charm of Stealth does not show continually

Travel to Herbarium quest should no longer show as 0/0 progress

In progress Bench timers should persist when returning to a server

Death Chests should no longer have inconsistent spacing between items

Removed inconsistent flickering on Bench UI when players queue up tasks

Key shortcuts should no longer break after looking at the fuel widget

Charms no longer incorrectly state they increase carry capacity

Misc

Various localization additions, updates and changes

Game Changes

Audio/SFX

Added sound effects for Tier 2/3 Stone crafting station, Crude Umbrella

Art/Visuals

Updated Tiered Plant resource textures, Red Mushroom textures

Adjusted text and backgrounds in Inventory Transfer Menus to help with legibility

Adjusted Gem Material for lighting

Removed Essence VFX from Infusions

Added Drayman’s Ensemble and Hat

Adjusted Rock shapes to help players distinguish Harvestable Rock

Changed the texture of one deer stag model to be consistent with the others

Added missing Nightingale Symbols to Tileset vendors

Building

Crafting Stations now get Threatened status when in close proximity to hostile creatures

Controls

Added controls for rotating through the Offhand Toolbar [ALT + MMB]

Added support for Gamepad Navigation in Character Creator

Changed the Fan the Hammer skill to a Hold Skill

ESC should now exit crafting and storage menus

Typing in the guidebook search no longer loses focus

Economy/Balancing

Firearm costs decreased to 100 rather than 1300

Adjusted the debuff for Hungry/Tired to be less punishing

Removed Water Bottle Essence exploit

Removed Rocks to Ammo exploit

Adjusted pricing and items at Essence Trader stores

Added missing resources to Essence Trader stores

Balance changes for Shockwave Spell

Balance changes for Magic

Balance changes for Resource drops

Added Lunar Nectar obtainable in shops

Axepicks, Mining Picks, Mauls, and Climbing Picks reach has been increased

Player Character

Players will no longer take damage while loading from Return to Respite

Players with a full inventory won’t lose rewards from the Watch without knowing it

Backpack will automatically be equipped with the Easy loadout

Removed cloth physics from ancestors for improved game performance

Ancestors should no longer have strong makeup by default

Resources

Adjusted Water Cabbage interaction box

Added Discoveries to Hope Echoes in Ascended Realms

Added additional localization for Healing Salves and Potions

Glow Spores are now harvested with Sickles

Colorful Glass now requires Glass to craft

Raw Berries (Tea) name changed to Spice Tea

Removed invalid Fae Vases from POIs

UI/UX

Added Keybind hints to raising and lowering structures

Added warning in Pet Bed description that only one pet can be active in the Realm.

Pressing Return to Respite now closes the menu

Added missing icons for Clothing, Twitch Drops, Tools, Guns, Coffee Recipe and unique Wood Bundles

Improved damage vignette

Added announcement banner for pending maintenance in the Main Menu for future updates

Changed Shard Error message to ‘Servers unavailable’ for future updates

Added user-facing game version numbers in Main Menu and debug screen

Improved Options Screen layout

Added missing status effect icons

Added Server Region select to character creator

Reskinned panel for Pop-Up widgets.

Added blank card to show Item Previews in Shops

Added “New” category to the guidebook

Various description and text updates or changes

Station Traits moved to menu in top right

Removed challenge count in guidebook

Benches are now listed in Tier order when looking at Required Benches in the Crafting Menu

Players now get informed when they leave or get kicked from a party

Higher quality checkboxes added to the Settings menu

'Error reading game data' now asks users to verify game files to check for corruption

NPCs

Added loot shimmer when Pawns collect resources

Recruited NPCs will not join you in Vaults accessed from The Watch, but can join you in private Vaults

Adjusted damage outputs for Fabled Creatures and Larger Creatures

NPCs won’t attack passive creatures in Offering Quests

Removed Encounter Vendors

Most NPC shops have had their wares changed and costs adjusted, unlocking previously locked items such as Ornate Spyglass

Critter Eoten’s now drop wood after death rather than meat and bones

Hunt Site of Power no longer spawns random Automaton combinations and is now fixed to one Bishop and one Knight

Misc