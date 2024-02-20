For an early-access game, Nightingale hits and misses on a few basic functions. While it has extensive building and crafting systems, new players will not know exactly some keybinds immediately. If you're low on resources, you'll want to deconstruct any placed structures to regain the resources. Alternatively, you may want to move a few placed structures or even your entire base quickly.

For both of these scenarios, you'll want to hit the X Key to enter the Copy, Move, and Remove interface.

This allows you to quickly dismantle structures for materials or relocate your base efficiently. With these skills, you'll navigate the dark landscape with ease, turning the tide of uncertainty into triumph.

​​​​​​​In the eerie world of Nightingale, a Lovecraftian survival crafting game, navigating the abyssal depths of its gameplay can be both mystifying and exhilarating. As a burgeoning player in this realm of eldritch horrors and twisted landscapes, it's essential to grasp the fundamental mechanics to thrive amidst the encroaching darkness.