Key Takeaways Near-term priorities include fixing network issues & adding a tutorial skip option.

Medium-term goals involve introducing offline mode, improving crafting system, updating questlines.

Long-term plans include adding more Biomes, Realm Cards, weapons, enemies over the next year.

Nightingale feels pretty polished for an Early Access game, but there’s definitely still a lot of room for improvement. Developer Inflexion Games is certainly no stranger to that fact and is currently working hard on improvements and new features for the game.

After recently discussing the upcoming improvements to the crafting system, Inflexion Games CEO Aaron Flynn went over some of his team’s other top priorities in a new post on Steam. This post came just a couple of days after Inflexion launched an important patch that squashed a ton of bugs, added a bunch of missing icons, and rebalanced a few items.

Short Term Development Priorities

The developers are working on tackling several pressing problems in the near future, starting with network issues. One quick look at the Steam reviews reveals that more than a few players are still experiencing problems while trying to log into the game. Random disconnects are not uncommon either. Some improvements have already been made since launch, but the game continues to be unstable for a lot of players.

The post also mentions that players will soon have the option to skip the tutorial section. It’s unclear whether this option will be available to all players or only those who have already completed the tutorial once. The developers also promise to fix Ingot crafting exploits, introduce improvements to farming, and implement additional gameplay balances.

Medium And Long Term Development Priorities

Inflexion’s medium term priorities include the addition of an offline mode along with improvements to the crafting system that will allow players to queue multiple crafting orders at once, as well as craft items and buildings using resources taken from storage. Speaking of crafting, players will have more building components to work with once these changes are implemented and will be able to make new projectile weapons.

Some of the other medium term priorities mentioned in the post involve implementing additional NPC functionality, improving enemy AI, and updating existing questlines. The devs didn’t go into further details regarding the questlines, but here’s hoping they’re planning to flesh them out some more because the existing questlines are pretty bland.

As far as Inflexion’s long term plans are concerned, we don’t know much beyond the fact that the developers are working on adding more Biomes, Realm Cards, weapons, and enemies. Inflexion Games stated that Nightingale will remain in Early Access for at least one year, so we shouldn’t expect this new content for a while.