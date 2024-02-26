nightingale-how-to-craft-abeyance-card

The world of Nightingale is a pretty unique setting filled with long-lost mysteries to uncover, mystical creatures to battle, and wonderous Realms to explore. Players learn early on that some of these Realms are more dangerous than others, and that trying to explore them before they’re ready can often lead to their untimely demise.

Realms in Nightingale are procedurally generated, but they can be customized in a variety of ways using Realm Cards. Among other things, players can use these cards to set the difficulty of the Realms they create. This can be done using Major Realm Cards, one of the most important of which is the Abeyance Card.

How To Craft An Abeyance Card

You’ll get one of these cards for free during the tutorial, but if you need more of them, you’ll either have to find them via exploration or craft them yourself. All Realm Cards can be crafted at an Enchanter’s Focus, and the Abeyance Card is no exception. In this particular case, you only need a Simple Enchanter’s Focus and a few ingredients to get started.

Before you start collecting components, you’ll need to buy the recipes for the Simple Enchanter’s Focus, Mortar Station, and Simple Saw Table. You can get all of these from the Abeyance Essence Trader. Once all your crafting stations are set up, use the Simple Mortar Station to make some Alchemical Ink and the Simple Saw Table to make some Paper. Bring both components to the Simple Enchanter’s Focus and voilà, you can now craft an Abeyance Card. Simply repeat the process whenever you need more.

Related Nightingale: How To Craft A Forest Card This card allows you to unlock portals to new Forest Realms.

How To Use The Abeyance Card

The Abeyance Card can be used to open a portal to a Realm of minimal danger. This is the type of Realm where you can set up an Estate Cairn and start building a permanent base of operations away from danger. However, you can't generate one of these Realms with just the Abeyance Card alone. Before you attempt to open a portal, make sure you also have a biome Realm Card in your inventory.

In order to open a portal, you’ll need to interact with a device known as a Realm Card Machine. Once there, add your Abeyance Card along with a Forest, Swamp, or Desert Card. Although Abeyance Realms are designed to be easier than other types of Realms, you can still use the machine to change their difficulty if you really want. Doing so won’t spawn more dangerous creatures, but it will make the existing ones stronger.