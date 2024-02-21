nightingale-how-to-get-a-backpack

Nightingale is one of those games where you spend half your time roaming around the wilderness stuffing your inventory with everything you can find. And you can find A LOT of stuff in this game. Unfortunately, you can only carry so many items before you inadvertently start moving at a snail’s pace due to over-encumbrance. Luckily, you can fix that issue by equipping a backpack.

Like most survival crafter games, Nightingale starts you off with little more than a few rags. Unsurprisingly, your starting gear doesn’t include a backpack, though you can lug around 50 units worth of stuff before the limited carrying capacity starts to become a problem. If you want to start carrying more, you’ll need a backpack.

How To Get A Backpack In Nightingale

There are two ways you can get a backpack early on. The simplest method is to borrow the backpack used by the first follower who joins you on your adventures. As soon as the companion is in your party, you can interact with them to bring up their equipment and inventory screen. Once there, you can freely grab any items you need, including a backpack that increases your carry weight by 40 units. Ideally, you’ll want to give it back once you manage to get ahold of a better pack.

If you’re someone who would prefer to give things to your companions rather than take them away, we recommend crafting your own backpack instead. Not only will your companion be more efficient at carrying your burdens if you don’t take away their backpack, but your self-crafted backpack will have slightly better capacity. In other words, it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

Related Nightingale: How To Get Stone Blocks Stone Blocks are essential for crafting better tools and building stone structures.

How To Craft A Backpack In Nightingale

In order to craft a backpack you’ll need to progress up to the point where you can build a Simple Sewing Bench. You won’t have to wait long for that because you can unlock the structure shortly after finishing the tutorial. Once unlocked, you’ll need the following components to build it: x10 Wood Bundle, x15 Plant Fibre, x1 Bone. Backpack aside, the Simple Sewing Bench also allows you to craft various pieces of simple clothing.

Interact with the bench and select the Simple Pack from the list of options. Manually add the required components or use the Autofill option to have the game do it for you. You’ll need x6 Plant Fibre and x2 Leather. You can pick up Plant Fibre in the wild, but Leather needs to be crafted at a Tanning Station using animal Hides. The Simple Pack increases your capacity by 50 units, essentially doubling the amount of items you can carry. As you progress through the game, you’ll gradually unlock the ability to craft even bigger backpacks.