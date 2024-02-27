Nightingale players can expect to find a wide variety of resources while exploring the Fae Realms. Some of these resources, such as Sticks, Rocks, or Wood can be found all over the place, provided you’re in the right biome. Other resources, such as Coal, are a bit harder to find if you don’t know where to look.

Much like Ore and Gems, Coal is a naturally occurring resource that needs to be extracted via mining. You won’t be able to produce it yourself by processing other resources. Keep reading to find out where you can get your hands on some Coal, and what to do with it once you have it.

Where To Get Coal In Nightingale

Locating Coal can be somewhat tricky since this resource tends to only spawn in caves and other underground areas. There are plenty of caves in this game, especially near mountains, so start exploring and you’ll eventually come across one. Keep in mind that Coal doesn’t spawn inside every single cave in the game. If you can’t find some on your first try, keep trying.

Once you’ve found a Coal deposit, simply grab a mining pick and start swinging. A Makeshift one won’t do, so make sure to craft at least a Simple Mining Pick if you don’t have one already. You’ll need x1 Stone Block, x1 Wood Bundle, and x2 Straps to craft a Simple Mining Pick, and you can only do it at a Simple Workbench or better.

What To Do With Coal In Nightingale

Coal is one of the components needed to produce Gunpowder, which can then be used to create ammunition for the various firearms found in the game. Aside from Coal, you’ll also need Sulphur, another mineable resource that can be found inside caves. These two resources can be combined to make Gunpowder at a Refined Masonry Bench. Steel Ingots are another important material you can craft using Coal. To make these, you’ll also need some Iron Ore along with a Blacksmith’s Hearth.

While it’s possible to find Coal in your starting Abeyance Realm, you won’t be able to get your hands on the recipes for either the Blacksmith’s Hearth or the Refined Masonry Bench until later on. In the meantime, you can use Coal as fuel for your Campfires, although we wouldn’t necessarily recommend doing that considering it’s a fairly important resource. You’re much better off burning Wood Bundles or Sticks instead.