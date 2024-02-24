nightingale-how-to-get-essence-dust

Essence Dust is a very important material that serves as a form of currency in Nightingale. Whenever you’re not buying things with Essence Dust, you’ll need it to repair and upgrade your equipment. In other words, you’ll need a whole bunch of this stuff if you want to get anywhere in the Fae Realms of Nightingale.

Essence Dust is a ubiquitous material that powers everything in the world of Nightingale. It’s not difficult to get your hands on some, but obtaining large amounts of it can be a bit tricky. Keep reading to learn more about this mysterious material and how to become more efficient at procuring it.

How To Get Essence Dust In Nightingale

The simplest way of acquiring Essence Dust is by breaking down items. This process is known as extraction and works with pretty much anything. Simply right-click on an item or resource in your inventory and select the ‘Extract’ option to get started. Keep in mind that certain items or resources will give you a lot more Essence Dust than others upon extraction.

It may seem tempting to extract rarer items of higher quality because they give you more Essence Dust, but we recommend thinking twice before doing that, especially if you’re still in the early game. The best way of getting a bunch of Essence Dust early on is by extracting common resources like Plant Fibre, Sticks, or Rocks. These resources are only worth one Essence Dust each, but you can gather a ton of them just by walking around and picking up everything you see. Once you have a good amount of them, simply extract them in bulk and enjoy your newly found wealth.

Extraction aside, you can also get Essence Dust via exploration. Exploring Points of Interest like dungeons and Fae Towers is a surefire way of getting your hands on some Dust, as is defeating magickal and Apex Creatures like Bound Minions, Humbabas, Elder Eotens, or Sun Giants. On occasion, Essence Dust can also drop from slain creatures and you can even find some lying around on the ground in random places if you’re lucky enough.

It’s worth noting that Essence Dust comes in multiple variants. Aside from the common Essence Dust you get by extracting common items, there’s also the Uncommon T1 Essence, the Rare T2 Essence, and the Legendary T3 Essence. In order to obtain these Essences, you’ll need to extract items of the same rarity or complete certain quests that offer them as rewards. You can sometimes also find them while exploring, although they’re much harder to find compared to regular Essence Dust.

How To Use Essence Dust In Nightingale

You’ll come to learn early on that gear breaks down fast in Nightingale, especially the basic weapons and armor you’re stuck with for the first few hours of the game. Luckily, all you need to repair your equipment is a bit of Essence Dust. Simply right-click on an item in your inventory and select the Repair option to fix it right up. Alternatively, you can click the Repair All option to fix everything all at once.

Unless you have a lot of Essence Dust on hand, you don’t want to spend it all on repairs because you’ll also need it for other things, such as buying new recipes. While you can unlock some recipes for new crafting tables and items simply by progressing through the storyline, others need to be purchased from Essence Traders. Most recipes are fairly cheap, but there are dozens of them to collect. If you want to check the price of a recipe, either open the Guidebook and select the Traders option or visit an Essence Trader in person.

Once you’ve progressed far enough into the game, you can also start using Essence Dust to upgrade your equipment. This option will become available as soon as you’ve built a Simple Upgrade Bench in your base. You’ll need T1 Essences or better to start upgrading your equipment, so make sure not to spend those willy-nilly because they’re quite a bit more difficult to acquire than common Essence Dust.