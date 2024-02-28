Nightingale offers a wide variety of weapons, most of which double as tools for mining mineral deposits, skinning animals, or chopping down trees. However, the game does feature dedicated weapons as well, including a few firearms like rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

While you can sometimes find ammo for these weapons during exploration, it’s usually a better idea to craft it yourself. That way, you can always have a steady supply of it and won’t have to rely on RNG. All you need to craft most types of ammo is Gunpowder and the proper crafting station.

How To Get Gunpowder In Nightingale

You’ll only need two types of resources to start making Gunpowder. Namely, Coal and Sulphur. Both of these can be found in underground areas and need to be extracted via mining. There’s no guarantee that a Coal or Sulphur deposit will spawn inside a cave, so you may need to explore a few of them before you find one that has everything you need. If you don’t get lucky, you can always buy some Coal and Sulphur from Essence Dust traders.

Once you have the raw materials, you can combine them at a Refined Masonry Bench to create some Gunpowder. You’ll need x2 Coal and x2 Sulphur for every portion of Gunpowder you want to make. You won’t be able to find the recipe for the Refined Masonry in the starting Abeyance Realm, but you’ll be able to get your hands on it once you start exploring Antiquarian Realms. Building a Refined Masonry Bench requires x3 Carved Wood, x3 Mechanical Gears, and x2 Metal Tips.

What To Do With Gunpowder In Nightingale

You already know that Gunpowder is needed to make ammo, but it’s worth noting that the material has a couple of other uses as well. Most notably, you’ll need a bit of Gunpowder along with other components like Ingots to craft some of the firearms that use said ammo. Unsurprisingly, you’ll also need Gunpowder to make Cannons later on in the game.

Firearms and Cannons aside, Gunpowder has a couple of other uses as well, though these are a bit more niche. Namely, you can combine Gunpowder with Ink to create Vibrant Ink, a component needed to make Realm Cards. There’s one Realm Card that needs a double-dipping of Gunpowder, and that’s the Industry Card. To make one of those, you’ll need both Vibrant Ink and Gunpowder, along with some Coated Paper.