nightingale-how-to-get-leather

Nightingale’s crafting system can feel a bit confusing due to the wide variety of different components found in the game, many of which are just variations of the same item. This means that sometimes even getting your hands on something as simple as Leather can feel a bit overwhelming. Don’t worry, though, because this guide will walk you through the entire process.

Leather is an important material needed to craft clothing and various other items. Once you’re ready to ditch your starting gear, you’ll need a steady supply of Leather in order to craft better armor and a bigger backpack. Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on some.

How To Get Leather In Nightingale

Leather can be obtained from the various beasts roaming around the world of Nightingale. These include wolves, boars, and various other animals. Different Realms have different fauna, but you’ll run into animals that can be skinned regardless of where you are. However, you won’t be able to directly get the Leather from them. Instead, you’ll first need to get their Hides and then you can turn those into Leather at a Tanning Station.

It's worth noting that simply killing a beast isn’t enough to get you its Hide. Before you start slaughtering animals, make sure you have a Hunting Knife with you because you’re going to need it to butcher them. In addition to Hides, butchered animals also drop Meat and Bones. You can craft a Makeshift Hunting Knife using x3 Rocks, x3 Sticks, and x6 Plant Fibre. Once you’ve built your first workbench, you can make a better Hunting Knife using x2 Straps, x1 Wood Bundle, and x1 Stone Block.

How To Turn Hides Into Leather In Nightingale

Once you’ve collected a few Hides, it’s time to start turning them into Leather. However, before you can do that you’ll first need to set up a Tanning Station. Different crafting stations unlock different recipes but in this case, you don’t have to worry about needing to build anything too fancy. A Simple Tanning Station will suffice. You can build one using x6 Sticks and x10 Plant Fibre.

Once you have the Tanning Station up and running, interact with it and choose Leather from the list of options. Now you can either manually add the Hides you want to tan or use the Autofill option to let the game decide for you. You’ll notice that Hides come in different variants and, unfortunately, you won’t be able to mix and match them. For instance, you can’t combine a Prey Hide and a Predator Hide to get one piece of Leather. You’ll either need two Prey Hides or two Predator Hides to make it work.