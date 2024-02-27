The humble Shaft is a crafting component that can be used to make a wide variety of items in Nightingale. Although you won’t find many uses for this item early on, you’ll gradually start to realize just how versatile it is as you progress through the game.

Nightingale doesn’t like to hold the player’s hand and expects them to figure out by themselves how most things work in this game. That’s one of the aspects we appreciate about the game, however, sometimes you do need a bit of help to steer you in the right direction. That’s what we’re here for. Keep reading to find out how to craft Shafts and what to do with them.

How To Craft A Shaft In Nightingale

As with most things in this game, you’ll need a specific crafting station along with a few resources before you can start crafting Shafts. The crafting station in question is the Simple Smelter, the very same station where you can also craft Glass and Ingots. If you don’t have the recipe for it already, you can buy it from the Abeyance Essence Trader for 55 Essence Dust.

Once you’ve set up your Simple Smelter, you’ll need to process two Ingots for every Shaft you want to make. As mentioned earlier, Ingots can be created at the very same station. You’ll need x2 Ore per Ingot, so it’s time to start mining some Tin or other mineral deposits. You can use other types of Ores to make Shafts but if you’re still in the early game you’ll almost always want to use Tin.

What To Do With Shafts In Nightingale

Shafts are required to craft a wide variety of items, primarily weapons and tools. You can make all the Simple tools and weapons you unlock near the start using Wood Bundles, but those wood handles will be replaced by metallic Shafts as you progress. Here is a list of all the items that can be built using Shafts in combination with other components:

Barrel

Dauntless Fishing Rod

Forged Handle

Guard

Ornate Axepick

Ornate Hammer

Ornate Lantern

Ornate Spyglass

Rugged Fishing Rod

Rugged Lantern

Rugged Mining Pick

Rugged Umbrella Glider

Rugged Watering Can

Rugged Wood Axe

Rugged Climbing Picks