Nightingale features a complex crafting system that can feel a bit intimidating to new players. Luckily, the game does a good job of holding your hand as you gradually wrap your head around the various crafting stations and recipes. As is to be expected from a game like this, the very first items you can craft only require basic components such as Rocks, Sticks, and Stone Blocks.

You’ll need Stone Blocks to craft everything from simple tools like knives and axes to crude stone structures and even Estate Cairns. In other words, you’ll need a steady supply of these things if you want to get anywhere in this game. Keep reading to find out how to farm Stone Blocks in Nightingale.

How To Get Stone Blocks In Nightingale

Many of the basic components you’ll need to get started can be found lying around on the ground, however, that’s rarely the case when it comes to Stone Blocks. While you can occasionally find one or two on the ground, you’ll need a lot more than that to start building a proper base and equipment. That’s where mining comes into play.

While roaming around the world of Nightingale you’ll come across various types of mineral deposits. Early on, the fancier-looking ones can be mined for Ore and Gems while the simpler-looking ones can be mined for Stone Blocks. Just grab a Mining Pick and start swinging, but don’t bother with the huge rocks because those can’t be mined. Instead, look for the small deposits that can usually be found scattered around the big rocks.

How To Get A Mining Pick In Nightingale

Punching trees and rocks might work in other survival games, but that won’t do anything here. If you want to start mining, you’re going to need a Mining Pick and it just so happens that you can craft one right from the get-go. Simply hit the ‘C’ key and go to the Makeshift Items section where you’ll find a number of basic tools you can craft using common materials like Sticks, Rocks, and Plant Fibre. To make a Makeshift Mining Pick you’ll need x3 Rocks, x3 Sticks, and x6 Plant Fibre.

Once you progress further into the game, you’ll unlock the ability to craft better tools using more advanced materials. Coincidentally, you’ll need Stone Blocks to make a lot of these tools. As soon as you’ve managed to set up a permanent base, make sure to build a workbench and start upgrading your tools. Although you can farm Stone Blocks using just a Makeshift Mining Pick, you’ll need at least a Simple Mining Pick to start farming other types of minerals.