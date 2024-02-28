The world of Nightingale is a dangerous place filled with all manner of beasts and magickal creatures that would love nothing more than to have you for dinner. Not only that, but you also have to deal with all the usual inconveniences found in survival games, such as hunger, fatigue, and more. Moreover, even something as simple as getting wet can kill you in Nightingale.

As if all of that wasn’t already bad enough, you can also get easily injured in this game. Fall damage is pretty intense in Nightingale, so expect a sprained ankle now and then if you’re the type of person who likes jumping from heights. Keep jumping even after you’ve sprained your ankle, and you’ll eventually end up with a broken leg, which brings with it some nasty debuffs. Luckily, it’s not difficult to heal a broken leg in Nightingale. Keep reading to find out how to do it.

How To Heal A Broken Leg In Nightingale

As you might expect, healing a broken leg is a bit more difficult than healing a sprained ankle. While sprained ankles can be mended with healing potions or some quick R&R, the only reliable way to fix a broken leg is by using a Healing Salve. Consuming one of these Salves instantly puts you back on your feet and allows you to get back to running and jumping like nothing happened.

In order to craft a Healing Salve all you need is a Campfire and a couple of basic ingredients. Namely, x1 Bone and x1 Plant Fibre for every Healing Salve you want to craft. Considering they’re so cheap and easy to make, we recommend crafting a bunch of them at a time and keeping them in your inventory for a rainy day. You never know when you’re going to need them.

Related Nightingale: How to Make and Use Healing Salve To stave off injuries to your person on account of your curiosity, you will need to learn how to make Healing Salves.

How To Prevent Injuries In Nightingale

While it’s easy to heal injuries in this game, it’s even easier to prevent them in the first place. Whenever you jump or fall from heights, the game will display a yellow bar that shows you the Falling Impact damage you just took. Once the bar is full, you’ll be inflicted with an injury. This bar won’t fill immediately in most situations and doesn’t take long to deplete, giving you plenty of time to avoid other leg-breaking stunts.

But what happens in situations where you absolutely have to jump from great heights? Well, the best way to make it down in one piece after a big jump is to use an Umbrella. This item prevents you from taking fall damage by allowing you to float softly down to the ground. You can buy the recipe for a Simple Umbrella early on from the Abeyance Essence Trader and craft one at a Simple Workbench using x1 Wood Bundle, x1 Stone Block, and x1 Hide.