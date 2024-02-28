Being a Realmwalker in the world of Nightingale is no picnic. You have to fend off dangerous beasts and constantly keep an eye on your hunger and fatigue meters while exploring unknown Realms. When you’re not doing that, you have to worry about all the negative status effects you can be inflicted with in this game, such as Tired, Drenched, and of course, Hail.

Hail is arguably one of the most annoying of the bunch, mainly because it’s so unexpected. It’s not unusual to take a bit of damage from falling bits of ice, but the Hail in Nightingale can literally kill you if you’re not careful, and it can do so very quickly. Luckily, there’s an easy way to prevent that from happening.

How The ‘Hail’ Status Effect Affects Your Character

Hail is a nasty status effect that deals damage to your character for as long as they are affected by it. Unlike some of the other status effects in the game, Hail doesn’t have a build-up time. There’s no meter indicating that you are about to start taking damage. As soon as a hailstorm starts and you are exposed to it, you’ll immediately be pounded by pellets of ice that hurt like hell and can eventually kill you.

As if that wasn’t already bad enough, Hail has a secondary effect that gradually reduces the durability of your equipment. This applies to both weapons and armor. Repairs are pretty expensive, so get ready to pay a bunch of Essence Dust to get your gear fixed if you spend too much time in a hailstorm. Since hailstorms come accompanied by rain, you can also expect to become Drenched in no time. Drenched is another negative status effect that cuts your Stamina Regeneration in half.

How To Remove The ‘Hail’ Status Effect In Nightingale

The solution to this problem is pretty obvious and simply involves getting out of the hailstorm. Any sort of shelter, even a makeshift one, will protect you from the pellets of ice and will allow your character to start regenerating their health again. Hail doesn’t linger like other status effects and will disappear instantly once you’ve found shelter.

If you find it annoying to have to return to base every time a hailstorm starts, you can always carry your shelter with you, i.e. make an Umbrella. Umbrellas will protect you from Hail just as well as a solid roof, and you can make one early on using x1 Wood Bundle, x1 Stone Block, and x1 Hide. You can buy the recipe for it from the Abeyance Essence Trader. Just keep in mind that Umbrellas count as tools and will take durability damage from the Hail, but at least the rest of your gear will be safe.