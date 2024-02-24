There are various status effects in Nightingale that can negatively impact your character if you’re not careful. Not paying close attention to things like hunger, disease, and even body temperature will eventually result in reduced stats and other issues you definitely don’t want. In some instances, status effects can even lead to death.

The Tired status effect isn’t nearly as bad as some of the other debuffs in this game, but it’s still a bit of a nuisance. Luckily, the status effect is very easy to remove and you can even prevent it from triggering altogether. Keep reading to find out how.

How Being Tired Affects Your Character

Before we take a look at how to remove the debuff, it’s worth talking briefly about how fatigue works and what it does to your character. Fatigue is represented by the blue bar found in the lower-left corner of the UI and is known in-game as Rest. The Rest bar depletes gradually over time and has a direct impact on your Stamina.

Stamina in Nightingale is represented by the little yellow bar that appears on-screen whenever you perform an action like sprinting or fighting. Once you’re out of Stamina, you can’t perform such actions anymore and must take a little break to replenish it. Normally, your Stamina goes back to normal very quickly, however, there are some exceptions, such as when you’re Tired. The debuff appears when your Rest bar falls under 25% and reduces both your Stamina Regeneration and your Maximum Stamina.

How To Remove The ‘Tired’ Status Effect

Unlike the Stamina bar, the Rest bar doesn’t automatically get replenished once you stop performing actions. Much like in real life, the best way to get rid of this debuff is to rest, preferably in a comfy bed. It doesn’t really matter if you take a Long Rest or a Short Rest because both will work just fine. The main difference between the two is that a Short Rest is basically a little daytime nap while a Long Rest is a good night’s sleep. But either one will remove the debuff.

All you need to make a basic Bedroll is x6 Sticks and x6 Plant Fibre. You don’t necessarily need to place it indoors, but we strongly recommend you do. Whenever you sleep in a comfortable sheltered bed you’ll get a couple of buffs that increase some of your stats. Conversely, sleeping in an uncomfortable bed brings debuffs that lower your stats and deplete your Rest bar faster.