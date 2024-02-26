The world of Nightingale is littered with bizarre creatures and even more bizarre technologies from a bygone age. Exploring the Fae Realms and uncovering their mysteries is one of the main selling points of this game. But while some technologies are only there for lore reasons or to serve as easter eggs, others have a profound impact on how you play the game.

One of the most important pieces of technology you’ll come across during your travels is the Realmic Transmuter. This magickal device has the power to transform your Realms in a wide variety of ways and can make your playthrough a lot more interesting. Keep reading to find out more about it.

What Is The Realmic Transmuter?

The name of this device gives you a pretty good indication of what it does. The Realmic Transmuter works somewhat similarly to the Realm Card Machine. However, instead of using cards to open portals to other Realms, the Transmuter uses cards to alter the Realm you’re currently in. Some of the effects can be quite dramatic while others are barely noticeable. It all depends on what cards you use.

The Realmic Transmuter looks like a huge magickal astrolabe surrounded by some sculptures and is very easy to spot from afar. Much like the Card Machine, there’s only one Transmuter per Realm and it will be automatically marked on your map by a beacon as soon as you discover it.

Related Nightingale: Realm Cards Explained Get to grips with one of Nightingale's most intriguing features.

How To Use The Realmic Transmuter

As soon as you’ve located your Realm’s Transmuter, simply interact with it to start altering the world to your liking. The Realmic Transmuter only works with Minor Realm Cards and only accepts one of them at a time. You can change the card as many times as you want, however, you don’t want to do that too often because the cards will be consumed upon use.

There are a couple of ways of obtaining Minor Realm Cards in Nightingale. First off, you can craft some of them yourself at an Enchanter’s Focus using Alchemical Ink and Paper. Provided you have the required recipes, of course, which can be acquired from an Essence Trader. You won’t be able to acquire many types of recipes early on, so we recommend exploring as much as possible because you’re very likely to come across some cards while doing so, especially while exploring Points of Interest.