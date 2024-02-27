nightingale-how-to-get-coral

While traveling around the Farewilds, you’re likely to come across various items and resources that don’t seem to have a clear purpose. Sure, it’s easy to figure out what something as obvious as Sticks and Rocks can be used for, but what about something more niche like Coral?

Coral is a craft component that doesn’t have many uses in Nightingale. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not important. Quite the contrary. Coral is needed to craft Healing Potions, which are pretty essential in a game like this. But before we go over how to do that, let’s discuss how you can get the thing in the first place.

How To Get Coral In Nightingale

As one might expect, Coral can be found in the water, so it’s time to pack your trunks and head over to the beach. You won’t be able to find Coral in just any body of water, so make sure to load a Forest Realm and check the water near the coastline. Look under the water for medium-sized purple crystalline structures and you’re bound to find some Coral sooner or later.

You may need to spend a good chunk of time in the water before you can find some, so make sure to use an Amphibious Card at the Realmic Transmuter to avoid becoming Drenched. You can craft one of these Minor Cards at an Enchanter’s Focus using x1 Paper, x1 Alchemical Ink, and x25 Essence Dust.

Related Nightingale: How to Get Infinite Essence Dust By following the tips and tricks outlined here, you'll be well-equipped to repair your gear efficiently, allowing you to focus on adventure!

What To Do With Coral In Nightingale

Coral is one of the components needed to craft Healing Potions. You can make a Slight Healing Potion using x1 Coral, x1 Bone, x1 Glass, and 5x Essence Dust. Later on, you’ll be able to make Moderate Healing Potions using x1 Coral, x1 Colourful Glass, and x50 Essence Dust along with Great Healing Potions using x1 Polished Coral, x1 Bone, and x1 Diamond. Polished Coral doesn’t appear naturally in the open world, but you can make some at a Simple Masonry Bench.

Before you can make any of these Healing Potions, you’ll need an Alchemical Boiler. You can make small Healing Potions with just a basic one, but for the larger ones you’re going to need one of the improved versions of the crafting station. You won’t be able to find the recipe for an Alchemical Boiler in the introductory Abeyance Realm, but you can start finding them at Essence Traders once you enter one of the Antiquarian Realms.