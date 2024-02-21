The next big open-world survival is upon us, at least in early access form. Nightingale boldly promises to transport you from realm to realm in a fantasy setting complete with the most colorful (and often sinister) flora and fauna. You'll be bludgeoning, slashing, and shooting your way through packs of creatures and enemies in order to continue to draw breath. But there's much more to Nightingale than combat in the fae realms. Building an estate, crafting, and cooking are all part of the survival experience.

Already, Nightingale boasts the use of Unreal Engine 5 which boldly moves this title into the realm of big current-gen survival genre contenders. With that said, you can expect a solid and beautiful graphical presentation of this magical world should your hardware be up to the task. Make no mistake. Nightingale is, indeed, a vibrant, complex, and dynamic virtual world with heavy elements of procedural generation that will ultimately prove to be demanding of any rig.

How much System Storage is needed?

For a survival game, Nightingale is no slouch. You're going to need a sizable chunk of SSD capacity - 70 GB to be exact. While it may not be as significant of hit to your storage space like the 115+ GB of a game like Starfield, 70 GB is rather large for titles within the survival genre. With Palworld, being the most recent survival hit by comparison, that early access title only required 40 GB. So maybe do some Spring cleaning and purge anything you're done with should you find yourself lacking the necessary 70 GB.

Nightingale Full System Requirements

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet Connection - Internet connection required to play.

Storage: 70 GB - SSD required.

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet Connection - Internet connection required to play.

Storage: 70 GB - SSD required.

How can you prepare for downloading and playing Nightingale?

If you're ready to jump into the fae world and become a legendary Realmwalker, you need to make sure your system is ready to go. With that said, here are a few tips to ensure everything goes off without a hitch!