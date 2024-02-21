Key Takeaways Focus on character creation, setting difficulty level, and exploring realms in Nightingale.

Understand the HUD tools like compass, health bar, and stamina for effective gameplay.

Tips for various biomes like forest and desert, focusing on survival and shelter construction.

Welcome, Gamers!

Embark on your Nightingale journey with this beginner's guide, designed to navigate the enchanting realms and overcome initial challenges. From character creation to strategic exploration and combat, this guide equips you with essential tips and tricks for a successful adventure in this captivating world. Whether you're crafting your first tools or facing formidable foes, this guide lays the foundation for your thrilling escapade in Nightingale.

Character Creation

In Nightingale, character creation kicks off your journey, allowing you to design and name your avatar. This process is somewhat unique but remains user-friendly. Additionally, you'll set the difficulty level for your starting realm, with the option to adjust this for future realms after moving beyond the initial tutorial and your debut in the Abeyance Realm.

Meeting Puck

In the game, you'll open up to exploring a dimly lit cave adorned with temple-like features, where you'll encounter Puck, a diminutive, floating entity. Puck will introduce you to the game's realms and alert you to an imminent threat. You're advised to quickly use the portal to evade this danger.

Puck will lead you through a series of realms, teaching you important lessons along the way. Before we get into those, however, let's discuss our HUD.

HUD

These are all the tools at your disposal in the HUD:

Compass: Indicates your current facing direction.

Objective(s): Displays your active goals.

Buffs/Debuffs: Shows any current enhancements or impairments.

Health Bar: Displays health status; depletion leads to incapacitation.

Rest: Indicates time since last rest, affecting stamina recovery.

Hunger: Reflects satiety level, crucial for health maintenance.

Food Buffs: Shows benefits gained from consumed food.

Stamina: Essential for physical actions, depletes with activity.

Main Hand Hotbar: Slots 1–5 for primary or two-handed items.

Off-Hand Hotbar: Slots 6–0 for secondary items, unusable with two-handed main items.

Quick Slot: Dedicated for quick-access items like potions.

Log: Records game events and resource collection.

Chat: Activates the chat interface.

Actions: Keybindings for in-game actions.

Tips for the Forest Realm

Upon arriving in the Forest Biome through the portal, you're initially tasked by Puck to collect berries. However, for a more fruitful start, it's advantageous to gather additional resources such as extra berries, sticks, and plant fibers beyond the basic requirement. These resources are crucial for crafting essential items like a campfire and cooked berries, which are vital for survival and progression. Before advancing to the next realm, stocking up on sticks and fibers is recommended to prepare for the challenges ahead.

Tips for the Desert Realm

Your journey continues in the Desert biome, a more challenging environment than the Forest, with the sun's heat posing a risk of overheating. The key focus here is constructing a basic shelter for survival. It's recommended to head towards distant structures where you'll find more resources and shade near the Portal, offering a strategic advantage over the spawn area.

You can access your crafting menus by tapping 'B'. From there, you can craft many things necessary to your survival.

To navigate the Desert biome effectively, it's crucial to minimize sun exposure, adhere closely to the tutorial's guidance, and progress towards the next biome through the designated portal.

Tips for the Swamp Realm

In the Swamp biome, the tutorial's final stage, you'll engage in combat with hostile creatures, including the formidable Bound. Crafting tools like the Scythe or Axe from swamp resources is crucial for defense and resource gathering. Overcome the Bound by using the last portal signifies readiness for establishing a permanent base in your first non-tutorial realm.

Do not stand in water in the Swamp. This will lead you to become Diseased, which will slowly drain your health.

Your First Abeyance Realm

After the final battle in the Swamp, Puck offers a choice of Realm for establishing your base: Forest, Swamp, or Desert. The Forest is recommended for its balance and resources, ideal for new players. Once chosen, use the Portal to enter your Abeyance Realm, where the next step is selecting a location for your home.

Placing Your Estate Cairn

Puck will instruct you to set an "Estate Cairn," marking your respawn point and future home base. It's crucial to explore and select a visually appealing and strategically located spot, ideally positioned between the Portal and the Essence Trader for ease of access.

It's tempting to just put down your Estate Cairn as soon as you can, but it's best to wait until you find a decent spot. You will be using this base often, so take your time to find a good location.

To create the Estate Cairn, you will need:

20 Rock

5 Stone Block

Building Your First Base

Begin constructing a modest base with a modest foundation layout, ensuring it's one story high and includes a roof for protection against elements like hail. It's vital to fully enclose the structure to safeguard against enemy attacks, incorporating at least one door for access and security.

You do not need to build anything too big. You can get away with a small 3x3 base for now, and add on to it later.

Inside your base, essential items to include are a campfire for cooking, a bedroll for rest, a simple workbench for crafting, a tanning station for processing hides, and a minimum of two angling baskets for fishing resources. These foundational elements will support your basic survival needs and crafting capabilities.

You can also use angling baskets to hold onto other resources, which may be helpful if you have grabby hands and loot everything in sight. Like I do.

Tips for Hunting and Elevating Your Gear Score

To elevate your Gear Score to 20 or above in Nightingale, crafting Leather equipment is essential, necessitating Essence and Hide. It's more efficient to target aggressive creatures like wolves or boars for Hide, as they don't flee like passive wildlife, providing both the needed materials and additional meat for cooking. Start by collecting at least 3 Hides to initiate your gear upgrades.

I recommend gathering a bit more than this so you do not have to go back out right away. Hides are used in a lot of different recipes, and you will need a lot of them. It is best to keep a bunch of these handy in your angling baskets back at camp.

Craft a Simple Slingbow

Crafting a Simple Slingbow will enhance your hunting capabilities significantly, allowing for ranged attacks. Using the Tanning Station, convert the acquired Hide into Straps to create not only the Slingbow but also a Simple Sickle and Mining Pick for resource gathering. Stock up on Simple Rock Marbles for ammunition.

Additionally, cooking the meat from your hunts is crucial for sustenance. With the Slingbow, targeting hostile wildlife and the Bound at Points of Interest becomes more manageable, aiding in gathering the 22 Hides needed for a full gear upgrade, in case you didn't stock up on them before.

When you have 22 Hide, you can buy yourself some Blueprints from Essence Traders to craft Leather armor. 22 Hide will net you 11 Leather, which will make the following: Simple Boots

Simple Capelet

Simple Pack

Simple Gloves

Simple Headwrap

Simple Breeches

Simple Shirt

Getting Essence Fast

Currently, there is an infinite Essence Dust method in the game that allows you get rich quick.

In the event that this gets patched out, however, you will need to know how to gather it. Gathering Essence is crucial for unlocking new crafting recipes and workstations in the game. While it can be found in the wild or obtained from enemy drops, a reliable method is to break down harvested resources. A practical tip is to craft Simple Rock Marbles specifically for converting them into Essence, with each marble yielding 2 Essence. Early on, aim to collect as much Essence as you can to facilitate crafting and tool repairs, keeping in mind the need for a larger stockpile as you progress.

Tips for Battle

Recruit a Follower

Recruiting a follower becomes an option after engaging with the Essence Trader and completing a quest involving the construction of prebuilt structures at an NPC's camp. Followers are particularly beneficial for solo players, often possessing superior strength in the game's early stages. Although you might be tempted to appropriate their gear, it's advisable to allow them to retain it, as followers have the ability to revive you, adding a strategic advantage in combat situations.

Antiquarian Site of Power

Venturing into the Antiquarian Site of Power involves navigating a dungeon filled with enemies, including a boss fight. To mitigate fall damage due to the site's vertical design, using the "Thinned Veil" Card, which reduces gravity, can be strategic. This approach allows bypassing most enemies to directly confront the boss. Alternatively, descending carefully and combating each enemy ensures safety and avoids the challenge of retrieving items amidst foes.