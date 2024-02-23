Unlocking a Synchronous Lotus in Nightingale gives players the ability to craft their own Realm Portals. This will allow players to build a portal at their base.

Here are a few of the various ways to acquire a Lotus.

Synchronous Lotus Component Synchronous Lotus Magick pulses from this jewelled trinket, a shimmer below its surface marking it as no simple bauble. Its mysterious Fae origin provides a power normally far beyond mortal reach.

Fae Towers:

​​​​Completing a Fae Tower within a realm presents the most direct route to obtaining a Synchronous Lotus.

Upon successful conquest of a Fae Tower, players are rewarded with a Synchronous Lotus chest containing one Lotus.

This method is the fatest way to acquire a Lotus Early.

Fae Portal (Cave):

Some realm maps feature a Fae Portal nestled among a cluster of occupancy points of interest.

Unlike the traditional Fae Portals fueled by cards, this unique portal transports players to a new area without requiring any cards.

Within this area, players must navigate through three rooms to complete the realm. While exploring, keep an eye out for breakable walls, as they may conceal Synchronous Lotus chests.

Upon successfully clearing the zone, players will discover a Synchronous Lotus chest containing one Lotus awaiting them.

Tip: At end game, players will be able to buy and craft a Vault Card to gain access to these chests from a regular Fae Portal.

These are the ways you can effectively secure Synchronous Lotuses to aid you in your Nightingale adventures. Happy hunting!