Rather than the Nintendo Switch successor, the Japanese console manufacturer announced an alarm clock called Alarmo that plays game sounds from the Super Mario series, Splatoon 2, and more on Wednesday. It features motion sensor technology that responds to your movements and the alarm will stop once you leave your bed.

The Nintendo Alarmo will play sounds and music based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Nintendo Alarmo Wakes You Up With Zelda Sounds

"The music and sound effects from selected Nintendo games are used as alarm sounds, offering an experience that feels like you're waking up in a game world," said the director of the project, Tetsuya Akama in a Nintendo-published interview.

The Alarmo will immerse you into the worlds of Hyrule and the Mushroom Kingdom by playing "sounds and music from the scene you picked" each morning. According to the press release, we'll be able to "rise to sounds of the Mushroom Kingdom with Mario and friends, begin your day’s adventure with Link and Princess Zelda, or start fresh with the Inklings from Splatoon 3." All three games have incredible soundtracks, so it would be fantastic to wake up to them each day. Pikmin 4 and Ring Fit Adventure are also represented in this product. There will be 35 scenes available at launch to help with your morning routine.

Additionally, there's a Records feature which tracks how much you move during your sleep and sets an hourly chime with the chosen game. The alarm also has two different modes: Steady and Gentle. Steady mode gradually increases the intensity of the alarm as you stay in bed longer. Gentle mode, however, provides a steady intensity level throughout the process. If you sleep to environmental sounds like rain, you may like that this alarm clock plays "sleepy sounds to wind down with soothing music and sounds at your set bedtime," according to the press release. If you don't want the motion sensor activated, you can use a button to turn off the alarm as well. Later down the line, scenes based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will become available to the Alarmo via free updates.

Thankfully, the Alarmo doesn't have a camera installed, letting you have privacy while this device is on. It will be connected online though so you can experience all of its features. Nintendo Alarmo will be launched in early 2025 and retails for $99.99. It's launching in the U.S. and Canada as a My Nintendo Store exclusive and currently, it's only available to pre-purchase for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Hopefully, the Nintendo Switch successor launches soon after the Alarmo.