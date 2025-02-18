Nintendo has announced the end of the Gold Points program of the My Nintendo rewards program. Nintendo console owners will not be able to earn more points on their new purchases after March 24, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. PDT. New games will not provide this incentive going forward and Nintendo has yet to announce if they plan to introduce some other system to replace it in the future.

A Cashback Reward System

My Nintendo is a system that the aforementioned Japanese company implemented to provide rewards for faithful owners. By purchasing digital and physical copies of eligible games, playing some of their apps and doing specific tasks, users can claim Gold and Platinum points.

Platinum points come from free activities and can be used to unlock wallpapers and other cosmetic items. Meanwhile, Gold Points are obtained through purchases as cashback and were one of the systems that helped players buy multiple big titles.

For digital games, 5% of the value spent would come back as gold points, which the player would be able to use to reduce the price of their next digital purchase. For physical copies, players can register the game once and receive 1% of its value to spend the same way.

One tricky aspect of the system is that these points have an expiration set for 12 months after they're obtained. As such, players have a limited time to use them to either buy a cheaper game or try to save up enough for one that's more expensive within that period. Points that players have already earned by March 24 will still be valid within the same restriction of a 12-month expiration date.

On their announcement about this change in their social media, Nintendo links to a Q&A page that quickly explains the details. They have also shared the news on the My Nintendo official page, with a table to help users visualize what will happen once the change takes place.

After the termination of the program, no digital purchases or pre-orders will earn Gold Points. This also includes digital download codes and eShop cards claimed after the date. Meanwhile, physical games released before March 24 will still give points within their product registration period, which varies depending on the player's region. Purchases at the Nintendo New York physical store will not offer Gold Points after that date either.

This is not the first time that Nintendo has discontinued a reward system. Back in 2015, two years before the Nintendo Switch was released, the company put an end to Club Nintendo, which had been active since 2007 and let players earn multiple items (some of which were exclusive) over its many years. Back in the day, however, the company had already revealed through their official news pages that they were planning to create a new loyalty program.

The end of the Gold Points system opens up many questions, however, as the company hasn't mentioned if they have any plans for a substitute system. Platinum Points will also still be valid and players can earn more after this termination date for their golden counterpart.