Nintendo has many deals on Switch games and the system itself for Black Friday. You'll be able to get discounts on some of its popular games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Super Mario Odyssey, among others.

Nintendo Black Friday Sales are Exciting

When November 24 rolls around, you'll be able to save money on some of Nintendo's gems from the last few years. Retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart will be carrying deals, including the following:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at $49.99.

Super Mario Maker 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pikmin 4, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land at $39.99 each.

Super Mario Odyssey and Pikmin 1 + 2 available for $29.99.

Additionally, you'll be able to get $20 off the Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, in addition to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The Nintendo Switch Carrying Case & Screen Protector themed to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will also be $10 off. Lastly, there will be some sales on the Nintendo eShop starting November 19.

Nintendo is Hosting Events Across the United States

Nintendo will be holding live events throughout the United States, so video game fans and newcomers can try out their games in person. Between November 16 to November 17, you can check out a live demo of Super Mario Party Jamboree at select Target locations. December 7 brings the Best Buy Family Fun Day, which lets you try out Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Just Dance 2025. Lastly, on December 14, you'll be able to check out demos of the same games as Best Buy, at select GameStop locations.

Just Dance 2025 is worth checking out if you're a fan of the series. While the songlist can be a bit of a letdown, there are some true highlights in the game. "Some of the choreography can be too complicated for its own good, but there are some tracks that stand out with easier-to-follow moves like 'Paint the Town Red' and 'Vogue" by Madonna,' said our review. "The visuals are also striking, while the inclusion of multiple difficulties within some songs is a step in the right direction."

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is already a beloved entry in the long-running series. Screen Rant called it "easy and entertaining" in its review.