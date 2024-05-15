Key Takeaways Nintendo added 3 foundational Game Boy games (Super Mario Land, Baseball, Alleyway) to Nintendo Switch Online.

Super Mario Land features unique levels with Mario in a submarine and airplane, distinct from his usual platforming adventures.

The addition of Game Boy classics celebrates the system's legacy and enriches Nintendo Switch Online's library.

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the iconic Game Boy system, Nintendo has announced the addition of three foundational games to the Game Boy - Nintendo Switch Online library, accessible to all members. This nostalgic release includes Super Mario Land, Baseball, and Alleyway, allowing players to revisit the beginnings of handheld gaming.

The Game Boy, launched in 1989, revolutionized portable gaming with a compact design and a robust selection of games. Super Mario Land introduced players to the scenic kingdoms of Sarasaland and marked Princess Daisy's debut. The game stands out for its unique levels that feature Mario in a submarine and an airplane, diverging from his typical platforming adventures.

Joining Super Mario Land in the release are Baseball and Alleyway. In Baseball, players can pitch and bat their way through innings, adjusting strategies in real-time to secure wins against opposing teams. Alleyway, a breakout-style game, tasks players with demolishing blocks by controlling Mario’s spaceship to keep an energy ball in play.

These titles are complemented by Tetris, another Game Boy classic already available on the service, which remains one of the most influential puzzle games ever released. The addition of these titles not only celebrates the legacy of the Game Boy but also enriches the library of classics available to Nintendo Switch Online members.

Beyond these foundational games, the Game Boy - Nintendo Switch Online service offers a growing catalog of titles, including Metroid II – Return of Samus, Kirby’s Dream Land, Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, and Wario Land 3. These games collectively showcase the depth and breadth of the Game Boy's influence on gaming.

Membership benefits for Nintendo Switch Online include access to a classic game library, online play with compatible games, the ability to purchase Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, and other exclusive offers. More information on these benefits and details on a free seven-day trial are available through the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or by visiting Nintendo's official website.

As Nintendo Switch Online members dive into these classic Game Boy titles, they revisit the roots of handheld gaming and celebrate a pivotal era that shaped today's gaming landscape. The nostalgia and enjoyment these games bring will resonate with long-time fans and new players alike.