The next Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World Showcase will be matched together into one package on Tuesday. Starting at 7am Pacific, we'll be getting a 40-minute livestream that shows both presentations back to back. Nintendo has confirmed there will no information about the Switch's successor during this live stream, unfortunately.

What Could Show During the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

The Nintendo Switch has quite a lot of games coming up this holiday season that could get more details during the event. The remaster of the Wii classic Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will likely be shown as it's coming out soon on September 24. Perhaps a demo could be dropped for the Disney title as it had a presence during Gamescom. While it's a Partner Showcase, there is the possibility of some Nintendo-related announcements revolving around The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and the next Mario Party game.

We could also get some Level-5 related news, involving a Western release of Yokai Watch 4 or Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, slated for sometime next year. A new Ni no Kuni, however, would be fantastic to hear about, as Level-5 hasn't returned to the narrative-focused JRPG genre for quite some time.

Will Hollow Knight: Silksong Show Up?

Many indie fans, however, are likely hoping for an appearance from Team Cherry for Hollow Knight: Silksong. It's been over two years since a new trailer has debuted for the action-platformer. It was last shown during an Xbox Showcase in 2022, and Microsoft claimed that everything in the show would come out within a year. That was obviously not true. It also skipped Gamescom Night Live. Silksong has recently been rated in Korea (via PCGamesN) and Australia, which usually shows a game is near completion. The idea of a release date finally being shown for Hollow Knight: Silksong is bliss for any fan of the original game as it's been years since it was announced.

Another mysterious release is the lack of a Nintendo Switch port for Genshin Impact. That could show up during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and make a big splash. It was recently announced for an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch this November. Perhaps, MiHoYo could have a double whammy and show Aether and Lumine's adventures on Nintendo's hybrid device. The last we've heard of the Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port is that it's still in development. It was first announced during a Nintendo Direct in 2020, and while it can run on Android and iOS devices, we still haven't seen a Switch version arise.