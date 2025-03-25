Nintendo fans may have something unexpected to look forward to this week, as a recent series of hints have suggested a Switch 1 Direct presentation could take place soon. This is a surprising development if true, considering that a Switch 2 Direct is already scheduled for next week (Wednesday, April 2).

Origins of the Rumored Direct

The speculation began on a Chinese forum, where a user, known for accurately leaking details of the June 2024 Direct, claimed a "NS1 Direct" would happen in three days, aligning with this Wednesday.

Adding to this, a Famiboards user named "ninspider" posted a cryptic message referencing Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, suggesting that a Direct may occur before the anticipated Switch 2 presentation. This was further fueled by "ninspider's" winking emoji response when questioned about a potential "Nindai" (a Japanese shorthand for Nintendo Direct).

Lastly, VGC's Andy Robinson responded to a social media post claiming Nintendo would avoid further Directs before the Switch 2 event with a "thinking" emoji, heavily suggesting that something could indeed be on the way.

Why This Rumored Direct Is Unusual

This potential Direct is particularly surprising given that a Switch 2 Direct is already confirmed for next week. Nintendo traditionally avoids scheduling Directs so close together, making this rumored presentation a curious addition to their calendar. As a result, if the rumors are true, it is likely this event could be a Mini Direct, a Partner Showcase or an Indie World presentation rather than a full-fledged mainline Direct.

Related 10 Best Switch Exclusives To Play While Waiting for the Switch 2 There are a lot of games on the Switch, and from the exclusive titles, these are the best to play while waiting for the Switch 2 to release.

The likely reason for this unexpected Direct could be to fill in some of the gaps in Nintendo's release schedule for the remainder of the Switch's lifecycle. With the Switch 2 on the horizon, Nintendo may use this smaller Direct to focus on projects that don't fit into next week's larger event.

This potential Direct is particularly surprising given that a Switch 2 Direct is already confirmed for next week. Nintendo traditionally avoids scheduling Directs so close together, making this rumored presentation a curious addition to their calendar.

What Could Be Announced?

Speculation regarding potential reveals has centered on games that could round out the Switch's final lineup. A remaster of Kirby: Planet Robobot, which has been rumored for some time, is a strong contender. Additionally, fans are hopeful for long-awaited updates on Metroid Prime 4, a title that has seen several delays and little recent news. Such announcements would make sense in a smaller Direct, especially if Nintendo intends to keep the spotlight on the Switch 2 in the weeks ahead.

Furthermore, a Partner or Indie Showcase format would suggest a focus on third-party games or smaller-scale projects rather than major first-party reveals. With gaps in the 2025 schedule still to be filled, this potential Direct could be Nintendo's way of ensuring the Switch's current library remains relevant before transitioning to the next generation.

If this rumored Direct is indeed happening, Nintendo is likely to announce it with short notice, which is common for their Mini or Partner presentations. Fans should keep an eye on Nintendo's official channels for confirmation in the coming days.

While the unusual timing of this rumored Direct has raised eyebrows, it may ultimately serve as a useful way for Nintendo to maintain momentum for the Switch while preparing for the Switch 2's arrival. Whether this turns out to be a Mini Direct, a Partner Showcase or something else entirely, fans are eagerly awaiting news to see what surprises Nintendo has in store.