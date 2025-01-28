Nintendo loves to introduce banger IPs, create a franchise out of them, and then suddenly take it away from the fans, leaving them yearning for a new entry in the series. While it’s true that the reason behind this is the low sales numbers for the last game in the franchise, it wouldn’t be fair to expect every franchise to do as well as a Mario or Pokemon game. Some games are meant for a specific audience and their niche fan base appreciates every single game in the series. It’s not their fault the game doesn’t tickle the fancy of the masses.

With the Switch 2 around the corner, now would be the perfect time for Nintendo to announce the revival of any of these beloved franchises that have been dead in the water for a while now.

7 Wario Land

Last Game: Wario Land: Shake It! (2008)

Platformer Systems Released September 22, 2008 Developer(s) Good-Feel Publisher(s) Nintendo

Wario has always been Mario’s mischievous counterpart, but Wario Land carved out his identity as more than just a greedy prankster. Fans used to adore this franchise for its quirky gameplay mechanics, treasure-hunting puzzles, and Wario's bizarre charm. While Shake It! delivered a gorgeous, hand-drawn art style and smooth gameplay on the Wii, its motion controls felt more gimmicky than intuitive, leaving fans with a bittersweet farewell to the series.

A new Wario Land game on the Switch 2 could redefine Wario’s legacy with creative levels and mechanics that showcase the console’s potential. Something like rumble feedback when smashing through walls or the use of the Joycon’s gyroscope to solve treasure puzzles would be the perfect spotlight on the console’s features.

6 F-Zero

Last Game: F-Zero Climax (2004)

Racing Systems Released October 21, 2004 Developer Suzak Publisher(s) Nintendo

Even though Nintendo released F-Zero 99 in 2023, it was basically a port of the original F-Zero on the SNES along with added battle royale mechanics, so it doesn’t count as a new entry in the franchise. The last game in the series still dates back to 2004, but Nintendo porting an SNES F-Zero could also be a good sign, suggesting that they might eventually be looking to extend the life of the series in the next few years. And what better time to revive a 20-year-old franchise than the release window of Nintendo Switch 2?

F-Zero Climax on the GBA wasn’t bad, but it lacked the big-screen spectacle fans had come to love from F-Zero GX. The Switch 2 could breathe life back into the series, offering blistering speeds at 60FPS with high-definition visuals. Online multiplayer, a build-your-own-track feature, and chaotic, destructible environments could make F-Zero a must-play on the new system.

5 Star Fox

Last Game: Star Fox Zero (2016)

Rail Shooter Shoot 'em Up Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 69/100 Critics Recommend: 28% Released April 22, 2016 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Fair

As the franchise that had the most recent last entry in the series, it’s still been nine years since the release of the last game, and chances for a new entry are pretty thin. Everybody knows that Star Fox Zero wasn’t exactly the triumphant return fans were hoping for. Its clunky controls and recycled storylines grounded what could’ve been an epic comeback for Fox McCloud and his team.

A new Star Fox on the Switch 2 could embrace modern tech and bring back the feeling of soaring through space. The power of the new hardware could help developers create the most cinematic dogfights, add customization for Arwings that are deeper than anything players could’ve imagined, and even put in co-op missions with 2 or more players.

4 Punch-Out!!

Last Game: Punch-Out!! (2009)

Sports Systems Released September 18, 1987 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo

Little Mac may be a Smash Bros. staple, but his boxing franchise has been out for the count since 2009. The Wii’s Punch-Out!! was a near-perfect revival of the series, blending fast-paced reflex-based gameplay with colorful, over-the-top characters. It honored its roots while feeling modern enough to please new players.

Imagine what the Switch 2 could do for this franchise: HD visuals to make those ridiculous opponents even more expressive, innovative motion controls for throwing punches, and maybe even a career mode to dive deeper into Little Mac’s journey. Fans have been begging Nintendo to bring back the gloves and show the world why Punch-Out!! deserves to make some noise.

3 Golden Sun

Last Game: Golden Sun: Dark Dawn (2010)

RPG Systems Released December 18, 2010 Developer(s) Camelot Software Planning Publisher(s) Camelot Software Planning

Golden Sun wasn’t just another RPG; it was the definitive RPG for many Game Boy Advance players who associate it with the best times of their childhood. The game’s mix of clever puzzles, beautiful sprite work, and engaging battles using Djinns and Psynergy created a truly magical experience. Unfortunately, Golden Sun: Dark Dawn didn’t quite hit the high bar set by the first two games, with a lackluster story and a cliffhanger ending that’s gone unresolved for over a decade.

A revival of the Golden Sun series on the Switch 2 could finally close that chapter while reimagining the franchise for modern audiences. Taking advantage of the system’s much more powerful hardware to deliver lush, sprawling worlds brought to life, alongside revamped mechanics that keep the core charm intact, would be a dream come true. This is not just nostalgia talking; Golden Sun has all the potential to shine brightly once again.

2 Donkey Kong

Last Game: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (2014)

Platformer Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 87% Released February 21, 2014 Developer(s) Retro Studios Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Donkey Kong may not be dead, but it’s been unnervingly quiet for years now. Tropical Freeze was a masterpiece of level design and challenge, but it left fans craving something new. The gorilla that kickstarted Nintendo’s story of becoming the gaming behemoth that it is now, came on screens back in 1981, during the era of arcade games. He is now asking for the company to show him some love this time around, and make a game that accurately captures what made Donkey Kong games so good.

A new Donkey Kong game on the Switch 2 could take the series to uncharted territories. Maybe a fully open-world platformer where players explore the vast DK Island or a co-op adventure that dives deeper into the Kong family’s lore. The possibilities are endless, and it’s high time Nintendo lets the big ape loose once more.

1 Kid Icarus

Last Game: Kid Icarus: Uprising (2012)

Third-Person Shooter Systems Released March 23, 2012 Developer(s) Sora Ltd. Publisher(s) Nintendo

Kid Icarus: Uprising was a surprising hit on the 3DS, mixing fast-paced aerial combat with ground-based action and witty dialogue that gave Pit and Palutena some serious personality. But nobody knew that it could possibly be the last Kid Icarus game ever, and to this day, fans are begging for a sequel, preferably one with controls that don’t require a stand to play comfortably.

On the Switch 2, Kid Icarus could truly soar. Silky-smooth flight mechanics, expansive worlds filled with secrets, and multiplayer modes that capitalize on the console’s rumored power would be exactly what the doctor ordered. Pit’s world has always been rich with mythology and humor, and a return to the franchise could cement Kid Icarus as a flagship series rather than just a one-hit-wonder.