With the recent release of the Nintendo World Championship: NES Edition, there's been a lot of friendly competition among players to get high scores and become the best in the world. It felt like with that in mind, Nintendo wanted to lean into bringing the competition out of just sitting at home with friends and into their own public locations with the first of what we hope will be many real life events.

As many events in the US by Nintendo often go, this World Championship event is taking place today in New York at the Nintendo Store. This limited-time event is fully sponsored by Nintendo and has first come-first-serve sign ups.

Hopefully this first event means even more to come!

Practicing ones skills in each individual event has been a must to partake. The best part of this event is the hope that we'll continue to see more of these, hopefully through both the US and other countries pop up more and more. It's a stretch, but we could also see the potential of World Championships receiving additional updates if they continue to support it long-term, which could include even more first party titles that didn't make it in the initial lineup, or maybe even more challenges for the existing wide variety of games.

No matter what lies in store, it's just exciting to see Nintendo already so ready and willing to host events regarding this game especially given it currently only has local co-op to be able to play with friends so there may still be hope for even more options to come in the future.

