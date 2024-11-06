Nintendo has officially unveiled new information about their upcoming new console. While the successor to Nintendo Switch doesn't even have a public name yet, it's already been confirmed that it will be able to access the Switch's game software. Besides the huge library, players will be able to enjoy the features of the Nintendo Switch Online, which will also be accessible on the new hardware.

Preserving the Game Library

Japanese publisher and console maker Nintendo originally released the Nintendo Switch back on March 3, 2017. As a successor to the Wii U and the 3DS, the system had significant success in the market, currently sitting at the spot of the third best-selling game console of all time, only behind the Nintendo DS and Sony's PlayStation 2.

With over 7 years on the market, it has received hundreds of games, with many first-party titles hitting never-before-seen milestones. A great example of this was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which became an unprecedented hit during the COVID-19 quarantine period and has sold over 46.45 million units worldwide as of their September 2024 report. Other titles, like the Xenoblade Chronicles line of RPGs, also saw major increases in sales.

While speculation on new Nintendo hardware had been circulating as rumors for years, it was only back on May 7, 2024 that the Nintendo president, Shuntaro Furukawa, announced a Nintendo Switch successor was in the works. In that same post on X/Twitter, he revealed that a full announcement would come within the fiscal year, which ends on March 2025.

Ever since then, however, the company has been secretive about this new product. In fact, we don't even have a codename to call it or any idea about the system's technical specifications besides some claims from various individuals.

With a new corporate briefing due to the quarterly financial report, various details about the Switch sales and the company's plans came to light. In a new X/Twitter post on the official Nintendo IR account, Furukawa went public to reveal that Nintendo Switch software will be playable on the successor.

The full extent of the retrocompatibility remains to be seen, as the president says the compatibility details will be announced at a later date. When it comes to making previous system's games playable on a new one, there are many venues that can be pursued, and even details, such as if it means digital-only support or if the new system will have a physical way to read Switch's cartridges, remain to be seen.

Another detail to keep in mind is the support to the Nintendo Switch Online, the company's current online subscription method. By paying for this service, players have access to online multiplayer, as well as select titles from retro systems, such as the Super Nintendo, the Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and the Sega Mega Drive.

With the fiscal year getting ever closer to its end, Nintendo remains adamant about saving the details of its next console as a big secret. With the big holiday sales coming soon, it currently seems unlikely that we'll see the company trying to rush it out of the gate in a premature move, so the Nintendo Switch will likely have their undivided attention in the upcoming final months of 2024.