Well, it finally happened. After months of speculation and possible leaks, Nintendo has finally given us our first look at the Switch 2, just casually dropping the first teaser for it this morning, which you can view below. Here's what it showcases: The Switch 2 is going to have a larger screen than its predecessor, extending to larger Joy-Con controllers, and even a screen-wide kickstand. The controllers also no longer slide into place, instead attaching magnetically. The end of the clip shows what appears to be a new Mario Kart games, as suggested by certain details such as level design. It's arriving later this year in 2025, and will be backwards compatible with previous games, although it does say "Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be fully supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2." And finally, a specific Direct devoted to the Switch 2 will arrive on April 2.

The World Tour

And...well, that's pretty much it for now. The only other major news is that of a hands-on Nintendo Switch 2 Experience Tour happening in major cities around the world from April to June, with more information at the official site here. Registration will begin tomorrow, January 17, at 3 PM EST, but the registration is for a free-to-enter, randomly-selected drawing that determines who can attend, and requires a Nintendo account, all likely to avoid any sort of scalpers. The full schedule, as pieced together so far via several various sites, is as follows:

North America:

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo, April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, TBA

Taipei, TBA

Again, that is pretty much everything we have right now on the Switch 2. Given how the actual Direct that will reveal information is more than two and a half months away, there is definitely an air of Nintendo releasing this teaser merely to try and end all the aforementioned speculation and supposed leaks, somewhat similar to when Rockstar released their Grand Theft Auto VI trailer early. Unfortunately, in this writer's opinion, all Nintendo has done (which may have been deliberate) is guarantee exactly how much longer we'll have to put up with even more speculation and supposed leaks. By the time April rolls around, everyone will have had an uncle at Nintendo, and the Switch 2 will have morphed into a machine that will have The Witcher IV and Mario Galaxy 3 and PS1 games in Nintendo Switch Online and it'll dispense candy and popcorn and take you to France and personally say that it likes you best.

Until Nintendo actually officially announces any more details, remember that any rumors about the Switch 2 that pop up are just that: Rumors at best.

Look, this writer is very excited for the Switch 2, especially given the fact that, in contrast to Nintendo's previous consoles, the Switch 2 is the first console that's a more direct successor to what came before it, solidifying just how successful the Switch was, being arguably Nintendo's greatest console in decades. But we urge you: Keep your expectations in check. Until Nintendo actually officially announces any more details, remember that any rumors about the Switch 2 that pop up are just that: Rumors at best. There are already other gaming sites that have at least four whole articles devoted to this two-minute teaser, and they will say whatever it takes to get your attention, be it supposed news, lists, guides or whatever that contain no real, solid information, but will gladly milk this teaser until the cow is dry as a bone. Perhaps these are just the ramblings of someone calling for some kind of sanity right before they get pelted by pretzels, but this is an industry that is already suffering from enough chaos as is, so just step back, breathe, relax, and we'll see you on April 2 for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.