While many Nintendo fans are still awaiting any sort of news on the Switch successor that seems likely to be unveiled this year, the Japanese publisher is more than happy to look back on 2023 as a very successful year across both hardware and software.

Nintendo closes out 2023 behind strong sales numbers for Mario Wonder & RPG

To the surprise of no one, Nintendo had a very solid holiday season as the company shared in its recent quarterly earnings report. Between October 1 to December 31, 2023, Nintendo sold an additional seven million Switch consoles, bringing the total lifetime sales of the platform to an astonishing 139.36 million. The hybrid platform still has a ways to go if it wants to catch up to the 154 million units of the Nintendo DS, or the 155 million units of the PlayStation 2, but after nearly seven years on the market, the Switch has more than proven itself as a favorite for gamers of all types.

During that same three-month period, Nintendo launched two new Mario games: the sidescroller Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the SNES remake Super Mario RPG. The developer had previously shared that Wonder was off to a promising start with 4.3 million copies sold in its first two weeks, but we now know that nearly twelve million total copies of the game were purchased in 2023. Super Mario RPG also had a quality debut with 3.14 million copies sold since it launched in November, which means it has already surpassed the total lifetime sales of the original SNES game. Nintendo’s other two prominent 2023 titles, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4, closed out the year with 20.28 million units and 3.33 million units sold respectively.

Check out the updated list of the best-selling Switch games to date below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 60.58m

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 44.79m

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 33.67m

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.61m

Super Mario Odyssey – 27.65m

Pokémon Sword & Shield – 26.17m

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – 24.36m

Super Mario Party – 20.34m

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.28m

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.20m