The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles in history, with over 141 million sold worldwide since it debuted in 2017, but as the company's most recent financial report shows, sales are starting to significantly slow down. For the current fiscal year, Nintendo has sold 4.7 million consoles, falling short of the projections for over 6 million, and as a result, profits for the year have been revised down by 10%.

Yet, despite the slowdown in sales, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa clarified to the press that the plans for a Switch 2 announcement remain on schedule, explaining "Making an announcement this year has gotten quite difficult ... You would not want to divert attention to an upcoming console in the middle of the critical year-end shopping season." That means we won't be hearing anything official until at least April 2025, after the end of the fiscal year in March.

With its unique ability to be used as both a handheld device and hooked up directly to a television, the Nintendo Switch was an immediate hit upon its release, overcoming the lack of processing power with originality and unique first-party games. During the last generation, the Switch ended up outselling both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and even during the current generation, it's been in second place for new console sales since the release of the PlayStation 5. Following the disastrous Wii U, Nintendo needed a hit, and the Switch faced an uphill battle after most third-party developers ignored the Wii U, but they came around with strong support for the system that continues to this day, as proved by Sega's recent release of Yakuza Kiwami on the aging console.

The Growing Need For The Switch 2

Though the Nintendo Switch has been successful, it's also almost 8 years old, which is ancient in terms of technology, and even upon release it was a step behind Sony and Microsoft's consoles, which is why the need for a Switch 2 has been growing over the last year. Third-party games have been suffering when ported over due to the lack of processing power, with even Nintendo's first-party games, including the recent The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom , suffering from performance issues. With the PlayStation 5 Pro about to push Sony's catalog to the cutting edge of console technology, the gap between the Switch and the other consoles has never been wider.

Nintendo has never been a company to make sudden moves with every business decision carefully calculated, even if, like the Virtual Boy, they end up not panning out, the long track record of success proves that this slow and steady approach usually works out well.

Nintendo has never been a company to make sudden moves with every business decision carefully calculated, even if, like the Virtual Boy, they end up not panning out, the long track record of success proves that this slow and steady approach usually works out well. That's why Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa isn't going into crisis mode over the companies' recent financial report. There's a plan and he's sticking to it. The stock price is down 3% following the release of the report, but if the Switch 2 sells even half as well as the Switch did during its first year, that drop is only a small bump in the road.

Nintendo fans will, again, have to trust that the company knows what they are doing, and when it's time for the announcement, they will stick the landing. April 2025 sounds far away, but it's under six months, and there's a still a lot of life left in the Nintendo Switch, including a new Pokémon game on the way.