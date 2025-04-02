Nintendo today fully revealed the details for their next console, Nintendo Switch 2, including a look at the new hardware features and games coming to the platform.

After years of build-up and anticipation, Nintendo finally revealed the successor to the immensely Nintendo Switch console. The hour presentation confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 will be an iterative console, building upon the success and features of Nintendo Switch. These include reimagined Joy-Con 2 controllers, an upgraded processor and dock, and a grab bag of features that are commonplace on their competition, including HDR and on-device chat.