The Nintendo Switch 2 has recently been announced, and many are clamoring for the Nintendo Direct in April to find out what games they can play on the new system. Many wish for a new Animal Crossing entry or perhaps a return for the Kid Icarus series in the form of a remaster or a sequel.

No matter what type of game you're looking for, the excitement is palpable. Here are our picks for the dream Switch 2 games we'd love to see from Nintendo. (We like to dream big.)

10 A New Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing on Switch 2 is an exciting prospect with enhanced online capabilities.

It has been a good five years since Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched in the middle of the COVID pandemic in 2020. During that awful period of time, the highlight of many people's lives at that point was to relax with their fellow villagers and build a community on the island. A new Animal Crossing would give us more time to relax and manage our village.

It would be great if the Switch 2 gave the game more online features, like the ability to build a village together rather than just sharing our creations. Perhaps, more story elements inspired by the indie hit Stardew Valley would also be great to have in a new Animal Crossing.

9 Kid Icarus: Uprising Remaster or Sequel

The original Kid Icarus: Uprising is a fantastic action-adventure game that was massively weakened by its hardware. Controlling Pit with the stylus and analog stick was one of the worst inputs in gaming history. However, if the 3DS game gets a remaster on the Switch 2, it could get a proper control scheme and a brilliant touch-up that can live up to the brilliant art of the series. The original game is brimming with potential and contains plenty of laugh-out-loud moments in the script that you can't help but smile at.

A sequel would be even better, as the game could easily be an open-world experience for the more powerful Switch 2 hardware. Imagine flying around the world and landing wherever you'd like. The Switch 2 could also utilize its rumoured mouse-inspired input with the new Joycons.

8 Ni no Kuni 3

Ni no Kuni 3 would be a wonderful sequel on Switch 2.

A new Ni no Kuni would be a superb fit on the Switch 2. It would have the stunning Studio Ghibli anime visuals, a brilliant combat system from Level-5, and a wonderful open world to explore. The last two entries fit well on the Nintendo Switch, and a sequel could make a splash on the Switch 2. This series has so much personality, and the storylines are so touching that you'll want to cry.

It would be fantastic to finally get a new Ni no Kuni after the stellar two games we've had (not counting the Netmarble one...). "It's polished, has a beautiful coat of paint, solid battle mechanics and an addictive creature-collecting component," said our 2013 review of the first game.

7 The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and Windwaker HD

The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess HD on Switch 2 would be great.

Two of the very few Wii U games that haven't been ported to the Switch yet are The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and Windwaker HD. It's a shame because both of them are superb Zelda games in a format that Nintendo doesn't develop anymore for the series. Twilight Princess HD has a darker, edgier story and fun mechanic which has Link turn into a wolf. Meanwhile, Windwaker HD lets you explore a stunning comic-style take on Hyrule, exploring the high seas on a boat.

They're both stellar titles that deserve a remaster or even remake on the Switch 2 with new features and possibly a 4K remaster thanks to the Switch 2's hardware. Getting 4K ports of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom would also be neat.

6 A New Super Smash Bros.

A new Super Smash Bros on Switch 2 would be fantastic.

There's nothing more exciting than a new Super Smash Bros. game for a Nintendo system. The speculation among the community rises to an absolute peak as new characters get teased, like Sora and Steve from Minecraft. Anyone could be invited as a playable character in this platform fighter.

This series is a pillar for Nintendo fans as it has a simple concept of throwing out your opponents from the arena but has plenty of complex abilities and combos at the players' disposal if necessary. The dedication to each character, move, stage, and item makes any Super Smash Bros. a highlight as it's a love letter to video games. Perhaps the next game will finally have Waluigi, Devil May Cry's Dante, and more slug it out.

5 A Next Generation Pokémon Game

A new Pokemon on Switch 2 would hopefully have less performance issues.

Ever since the Pokémon series jumped to consoles rather than its portable past, it has struggled with impressing fans. The gameplay systems and combat are as fun as ever, but the graphics have supremely disappointed those who want to explore the worlds of Scarlet & Violet. It would be wonderful to see a Pokémon game that utilizes the full strength of the Nintendo Switch 2 and delivers graphics that many would fall in love with.

The anime shows such bright colors and detailed environments that it would be amazing to see them replicated in the next mainline entry. Look at the previously mentioned Ni no Kuni and tell me you wouldn't want a new Pokémon game looking like that. Scarlet & Violet also suffer from performance issues, which will hopefully be fixed by the new hardware. The Switch 2 could possibly make a new Pokémon Ranger possible too with the rumored mouse-like controls from the new Joycon.

4 A New Wave Race

One of Nintendo's most forgotten IP is Wave Race. It used to be a graphical showpiece, displaying the new system's capabilities. The Switch 2 would be perfect for a new Wave Race as you could show some impressive waves on the water and new graphical details on the watercraft.

The Nintendo 64 experience is still great to this day as you have to react to the random waves that are hitting your vehicle, making this racing game unique. Wave Race on Switch 2 could be retro-themed with outrageous hairstyles and music from the 90s. This new version could add online multiplayer as well, making the game worth playing for more hours than its past entries.

3 Elden Ring

The Nintendo Switch has received Dark Souls Remastered, but it would be fantastic to see the open world magnum opus Elden Ring on a portable system like the Switch 2. The game's phenomenal as it has eerie, yet gorgeous graphics, stellar bosses, and a cool fantasy landscape to explore. Playing that all on the go would be incredible, and the Steam Deck has proved that. For those who don't want a PC, however, the Switch 2 would be the next best thing. You could even include Nintendo-themed outfits or perhaps even bosses like Ganondorf into the mix.

2 A New Mario & Sonic Crossover

We'd be down for a Mario & Sonic platforming crossover.

Mario and Sonic are both platforming icons, but all they've done is play sports together at the Olympic Games. It would be great to see them collaborate in a new 2D or 3D platformer, where they visit each other's worlds. Mario would have to defeat Dr. Eggman and save the animals of Mobius, while Sonic has to save Princess Peach from Bowser in the Mushroom Kingdom.

It would be similar to Sonic Generations, in which the two characters take on alternate versions of levels we've seen before. Imagine Sonic speeding through a level inspired by Level 1-1 or Good Egg Galaxy, while Mario has to navigate around Green Hill Zone and City Escape.

1 Rhythm Heaven Returns

One of the most creative games from Nintendo's past is Rhythm Heaven. To the beat, you have to time your button presses to complete a rhythmic challenge. The visuals are wacky, and the scenarios were sometimes hilarious. For example, there's a mini-game, in which you're having a badminton match in the air, and you're swatting the shuttlecock from one plane to the other. Then, out of the blue, the secondary pilot flies far away, catching you off guard as he shouts the beats, so you can hear him.

The last Rhythm Heaven game to be released is Rhythm Heaven Megamix for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015 (Japan) and 2016 (North America/Europe).

"Rhythm Heaven Fever offers up a great amount of challenge, replayability, and compulsive desire," said our sister site GameRant's review. There is so much creativity within this series that a new entry would make for a fantastic Switch 2 game on the Nintendo eShop.