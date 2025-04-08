After a long wait, the gaming community was finally treated to a ton of new details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday, as Nintendo presented their Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, a keynote full of game reveals, release dates and other new details about the highly-anticipated new gaming console slated for release later this year.

Nintendo held an exclusive press event in New York on Wednesday for the debut of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including hands-on demos and an exclusive roundtable interview with Nintendo Switch 2 Producer Kouichi Kawamoto, Director Takuhiro Dohta and Hardware Design Lead Tetsuya Sasaki. Hardcore Gamer was personally invited to attend the event, giving us the chance to share everything we learned about the Nintendo Switch 2 from the experience with you.

A New Generation of Hardware

With a larger screen, higher definition, and a completely redesigned body and controllers, the Nintendo Switch 2 is not just an "update" to the original Switch, it's the next generation entirely. Nintendo's new console will be arriving on June 5, 2025, and will be priced at $449.99 (there will also be a bundle with Mariokart World for $499.99).

The new Joy-Con 2 controllers have even more features than the originals, with a complete redesign from the ground up for the new system (including the joysticks, which we've been assured are much less likely to suffer from stick-drift issues). The new mouse controls allow the Joy-Con 2 to be turned sideways and used like a computer mouse, opening up tons of new design and gameplay possibilities. While you can always use them on a normal hard surface, Nintendo has made adjustments to the sensors so that you can control the mouse on your pants. It depends on the material, but Nintendo has confirmed that other surfaces nearby are functional as well. No "table peripheral" will be required. The Joy-Con 2 also contains a feature that can automatically detect when a player is trying to use mouse controls or Joy-Con controls. Whether or not it's used is left up to the software developers, as they are given the option to have the mouse controls turned on automatically by detecting the positioning of the player's grip or to be manually activated via a menu setting.