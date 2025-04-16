There's been a lot of hype (and even more controversy) over the upcoming release of Nintendo's new console, the Nintendo Switch 2 , but how are we truly supposed to know if the console holds up to the excitement or disappointment until we actually get our hands on the system?

Hardcore Gamer had the chance to experience the Nintendo Switch 2 in-person during an extended hands-on look at the hardware and software coming later this year. While it was a fun time overall, it's still hard to determine whether or not it will be worth purchasing the $450 console at launch on June 5, 2025.

An Upgrade in Hardware

The first thing we can say about the Nintendo Switch 2 is that there has been a massive improvement in the overall quality of the console. It's a noticeably sturdier (and slightly heavier) piece of hardware, with stronger and more secure attachment options thanks to the magnetic connections on the new Joy-Con 2 controllers.

The button to "disconnect" the Joy-Con 2 is a larger, heftier trigger that requires intentional force to unlock, clicking off of the side of the screen with a satisfying release. The blue-and-red interior sides of the Joy-Cons have new steel shoulder buttons, which are used in the magnetic connection process for a more secure, fail-safe method of connecting.

The screen is not OLED like the upgraded version of the original Nintendo Switch, but this was hardly noticeable (we actually thought it was OLED at first) as the screen is insanely crisp and bright, with a noticeably higher resolution and refresh rate than its predecessor. While we didn't get much time with it in handheld mode, we did notice a significant improvement in the flimsy and toy-like design of the last console, and felt much better in a pair of adult hands this time around.

Same Shape, More Possibilities