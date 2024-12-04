Nothing quite brings in the relaxing vibes like a cozy game . They’re perfect when you want something more laid-back, something to unwind to after a long day. And they’re even better on the Nintendo Switch since you can play however you like, whether sitting at your TV or hanging out in bed.

Thankfully, there are plenty of cozy game options for you to sample. From the charming graphics and art style, to the no-rush gameplay, these cozy Nintendo Switch games can bring you hours of peace.

10 Hindsight

A Mother and Daughter Tale

Cozy games aren’t always filled with sunshine and rainbows. Hindsight is a bittersweet narrative following a woman who has to comb through her late mother’s home. Every item you grab is an important piece of the puzzle of your memories.

It’s beautiful, yet melancholy at the same time. Not many games offer such a deep look at the bond between a mother and daughter. So, if you need a good cry, you can’t go wrong with this one.

9 Best Friend Forever

Calling All Dog Lovers

If you’re a dog person, you must check out Best Friend Forever. It’s a lovely simulation game where you can train and play with your own pet. What dog lover wouldn’t want that?

But there’s more to it. It also works as a dating sim. Rainbow Bay has plenty of singles just waiting for someone like you to stroll up with a furry companion by your side. Your doggy comes in handy for attracting potential dates (much like in real life).

8 Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mingle With Classic Characters

Have you dreamed of living next door to Mickey Mouse as a kid? Or maybe take a stroll with Elsa and check out those ice magic powers up close? Disney Dreamlight Valley lets you do all that and more.

It’s the ultimate wish-fulfillment game for Disney/Pixar fans as it features several iconic characters. Not just the heroes either. You can mingle with Moana or hang out with Gaston. The missions are low-key too so it fits the cozy theme. Farm, decorate your home, and cook up some lovely meals for the Valley residents.

7 Unpacking

Like Real Life But More Fun

Unloading box after box is much more fun in a game environment than in real life. Unpacking is the best cozy game you can play on the Nintendo Switch that’s the definition of relaxing. There’s no rush here. No timer or points to keep track of. There’s just unpacking.

Unpack individual rooms or fluctuate throughout the house, adding items here and there. The pixel style makes it even more charming and comforting. Plus, it has a soundtrack that you won’t be able to get out of your head.

6 A Short Hike

Choose Your Own Path

A Short Hike is a delightful way to dip your toes into nature without leaving your bedroom. It doesn’t take very long to complete, but you can still spend hours depending on your chosen paths. Don’t want to finish the hike? No worries as there’s plenty to do.

Step off the trail once in awhile and you’ll discover something incredible. In fact, you’re encouraged to wander to witness all the beauty this little world has to offer.

5 Fae Farm

An Enchanted Homestead

Farming sims are always a fun go-to when you want a cozy Switch game. But what if we threw in some fantasy elements? Fae Farm lives up to its title. There’s a nice homestead that you can nurture. There are also fae and other enchanting creatures.

Customize your character and make your home as intimate and personal as possible. Not only can you also make friends with the residents of Azoria, but you can also find romance. It doesn’t get more magical than that.

4 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Build a Farm and a Family

The classics never get old if the history of Story of Seasons is anything to go by. A Wonderful Life is a great one in the series to jump into. You have to take good care of your land to create a thriving farm. Explore the village to make connections, and of course, find a partner to marry.

This relaxing game is all the more enjoyable as it goes into deeper life-sim territory as you can build a family. Years can go by as you watch your child grow, learn, and perhaps even take over the family farm one day.

3 Spiritfarer

A Heartwarming Take on Death