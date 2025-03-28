Nintendo’s hybrid console has always been known for its flexibility, offering players a blend of portability and power. But, despite its somewhat limited hardware compared to other systems, the Nintendo Switch has seen some surprisingly gorgeous games.

While there have been some third-party games ported from more powerful systems that run very poorly on the handheld, these titles are the exception. They push the boundaries of what the Switch can do, showcasing the impressive visuals that the system is capable of -- from stunningly-detailed environments to meticulous character designs.

8 Alien Isolation

A Terrifying Masterpiece of Detail

The 1979 sci-fi classic film Alien is known for its intense atmosphere of fear, and the Nintendo Switch port of Alien Isolation manages to bring that same level of tension with stunning visuals. Running on the Switch at a dynamic 720p resolution in handheld mode, Alien Isolation delivers dark, atmospheric corridors that will send chills down your spine.

The game's visuals are enhanced by realistic lighting that flickers and dies out, eerie shadows that shift with the creaks of the Sevastopol Station and a level of detail in the ship’s decay that feels hauntingly real.

Though the visuals might not be the highest on the Switch, the game makes the most of its setting. The flickering lights, grimy walls and even the distant hum of machinery help build an oppressive, claustrophobic atmosphere that works best when played in the dark.

7 Luigi’s Mansion 3

Polished and Playful Ghostly Graphics