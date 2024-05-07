Key Takeaways Nintendo Switch has sold 141.32 million units globally, inching closer to the DS' sales record.

Recent game sales numbers show strong performance by Nintendo.

Future game releases include the Paper Mario remaster and the Luigi's Mansion 2 remaster.

Japanese console manufacturer Nintendo has now sold over 140 million Switch units worldwide, according to the company's latest financial report. Additionally, both Princess Peach: Showtime! and the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake have sold over 1 million copies.

The Nintendo Switch is the second best-selling Nintendo system

The Nintendo Switch Sales Are Still Rolling

Nintendo has announced that 141.32 million Nintendo Switch consoles have been sold worldwide since its debut on March 3, 2017. This makes the hybrid console the second best-selling system from the Big N, just below the DS, which amassed 154.02 million units sold during its lifetime. It will need just under 13 million to catch up. It's unlikely to keep pace, however, as Nintendo has officially acknowledged an announcement of the Switch's successor coming this fiscal year.

Princess Peach Showtime sells over 1 million copies

Nintendo Game Sales Numbers Are Strong

The Super Mario series developer and publisher has also given investors sales numbers on its latest games, such as Princess Peach: Showtime! and Mario vs. Donkey Kong. The latest numbers include:

Princess Peach: Showtime! - 1.22 million

Mario vs. Donkey Kong - 1.12 million

Super Mario RPG - 3.31 million

Pikmin 4 - 3.48 million

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 13.44 million

Out of Nintendo's recent releases, the critically acclaimed Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems to be a massive success.

Related Review: Super Mario RPG Super Mario RPG succeeds at invoking feelings of nostalgia for the 16-bit era while looking good enough to pass for a modern game.

Nintendo has updated the numbers for its older titles as well. For example:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 61.97 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 45.36 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 34.22 million

The launch title that showed us the hybrid promise of the Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been bought an impressive 31.85 million times by gamers around the world.

Nintendo's Future

Despite a lacking 2024 lineup so far, Nintendo has more games on the docket for this year. Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door releases soon on May 23. It's a highly anticipated game by fans as it's a remaster of a beloved GameCube classic and brings back the original turn-based combat. The 3DS game Luigi's Mansion 2 is also getting a HD remaster on June 26.

Nintendo announced there will be a Direct occurring sometime this June. According to a Twitter post by Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, there will be information on the "Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024."