Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to play a classic GBA Pokémon game starting August 9. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team will be heading to the service, likely delighting pocket monster fans everywhere.

In this classic spinoff series, your character transforms into a Pokémon and helps their fellow pocket monsters on quests. Unlike the main series, however, you're going through dungeon-style scenarios and attacks come from running into your foes, not by commands. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is admittedly quite an odd choice for Nintendo Switch Online's GBA app because it already has a remake on the Nintendo Switch. Perhaps, it's a way to convince newcomers to try the more modern version? Regardless, it's great to have both the retro and modern versions available on the hybrid system. Additionally, there's a demo for the remake if you're curious.

Unfortunately, the remake of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon didn't fare particularly well. It has a 69 Top Critic average score on OpenCritic. Our sister site Game Rant, however, reviewed it very well with a 4.5/5 star rating. "The gameplay may not be revolutionary, but it's the perfect game to kick back to and have a nice afternoon on the Switch with," said the review. "Its story delivers on all the cutesy moments and heavy Pokémon themes fans have come to expect, while doing so in a perfectly crafted environment."

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team isn't the only game in the series for Nintendo Switch Online members. The Nintendo 64 app has Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, and Pokémon Puzzle League. Unfortunately, none of the mainline series games like Red, Blue, Gold, Sapphire, or Ruby have joined the lineup. It's a little frustrating as they'd be perfect on these apps.

A 2025 Pokémon Game Sounds Exciting

The future of the Pokémon series looks bright, however. Pokémon Legends: Z-A has us exploring Lumiose City as it's about to be developed. It will likely be open-world like the last Pokémon Legends game based in the Hisui region. The Nintendo website also claims its releasing in 2025 and will be released for multiple Nintendo Switchs simultaneously, leading to the idea it will be on the next Nintendo console. Pokémon Legends: Arceus, despite how ugly it was graphically, was rated highly among critics.

"Although some of the visuals leave a bit to be desired, the core of everything else is fantastic and gives players many ways to play while also offering arguably the biggest challenge in the series to date," said our review. "That's not to mention the meaty post-game that offers hours more enjoyable content to complete, which is something that the other Switch titles can hardly claim without the inclusion of paid DLC."