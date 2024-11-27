Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has added three new Sega Genesis games to its library. They include some Sega classics, such as ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron and Vectorman.

Three New Games Join the Lineup

As of November 27, the following games are now a part of the Sega Genesis app via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service:

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

VectorMan

WOLF OF THE BATTLEFIELD: MERCS

You can now play all three of these classic titles if you're subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. It also comes with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, and the Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion DLC. The subscription covers Nintendo 64 games and Game Boy Advance titles too, in addition to NES, SNES, and Game Boy classics.

Two of these games, however, are already available on the Nintendo Switch. You can get the Sega Genesis Classics collection for the system, which includes 53 games from the console's legendary library. "Sega Genesis Classics is a good sampler for the console's vast library of games. When comparing this to past Genesis collections, some of the omissions such as Ecco and the arcade versions are noticeable, but it makes up for their absence by adding more games that haven't been included before," said our review for the collection back in 2018. It also features save states like the Nintendo Switch Online app.

They're Not the Best Inclusions, However

"The only thing [Toe Joe & Earl in Panic on Funkotron] has going for it is a unique look," said GameSpot's review for the game when it was ported to the Wii in 2008. "For their time, the character sprites are big, detailed, and well-animated." The review critiqued the random chance of the level design and gave it a five out of 10 score.

VectorMan has arguably had a stronger legacy on the gaming landscape. It's a unique sci-fi platformer set in a 2049 Earth that becomes a toxic waste-dump. As VectorMan, you're fighting robots called Orbots that revolt against humans after their leader goes haywire. You can purchase both games right now from Steam for only $0.99 respectively. When you consider this, these games' inclusion in Nintendo Switch Online's library doesn't seem as significant as they could be.

Thankfully, Nintendo continues to add solid games into its lineup for Switch Online subscribers, such as two F-Zero games and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team.